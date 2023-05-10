Couple builds rental business in Rochester through medical tourism

Nogo Homes is going somewhere precisely because visitors are staying put in its short-term rentals. The company’s slogan is “Because when you stay with us, you never want to go home.”

Nogo Homes is co-owned by Becca Stiles-Nogosek and Taylor Nogosek. The married couple first met at Rochester’s Studio Academy High School for the Arts but started dating in 2005 after graduating. Becca and Taylor, both 37, have been married for almost 17 years, but one of their more recent adventures together is managing short-term and vacation rental properties.

Becca and Taylor started Nogo Homes in 2019. They currently own two short-term/vacation rentals, and host and co-host 22 others. Their rentals are in Rochester, Spring Grove, Newberg, Lewiston, and Winona.

In the beginning, the couple renovated the four-stall garage at their home into a guest house. The project was partially for fun but also to earn a little of what the couple calls “fun money.”

“Within a couple weeks of putting it on Airbnb, it was completely booked, and we were turning people away every day. That’s when we knew we were onto something,” says Becca.

Taylor always wanted to find ways to be independent financially without relying on someone else for a paycheck, and both Becca and Taylor were interested in real estate investment, but coming from working class families, they didn’t have people in their lives to help them get started. Between finding some generous mentors in the community and watching YouTube videos, they managed to learn enough to get the ball rolling.

Becca worked in the nonprofit profession specializing in events and fundraising, and during the COVID pandemic, her work was drastically changed. She says the pandemic developed into an opportunity to see if her side hustle could be turned into a full-time gig. Taylor still works full time as a construction tradesman while working part time for Nogo Homes.

Many of the properties that Nogo Homes manages are in Rochester and are part of what Becca and Taylor call medical tourism.

“Many people don’t know the amount of tourism dollars that come into the state of Minnesota via Rochester each year,” says Becca. “Medical tourism is tourism, and we are proud to be a part of the economy of the community that we have lived in our entire lives.”

The Nogo Homes listings show properties like the three-bedroom, pet-friendly Iron Butterfly that is just 3 miles to the Mayo Clinic. It can accommodate six guests and even includes a piano.

“What we do is an extension of the patient care that happens every day at Mayo Clinic and other medical resources that Rochester has to offer,’ says Becca. “We host many patients and their loved ones, but also medical professionals who are getting established in the community, med tech startups that are working to bring new products to the marketplace, and those who come here for sporting events and to visit loved ones who live here.”

Properties managed by Nogo Homes outside of Rochester are more traditional vacation rentals. Their three-bedroom Below the Bluff property in Lewiston can accommodate 10 guests and offers ATV trails, a trout stream, and artesian well on its 17-acre property.

Nogo Homes offers its rentals through Airbnb, VRBO, and by direct booking through their website at www.nogohomesmn.com . In 2022, Nogo Homes had a 70% occupancy rate in their rentals. “To put that into perspective that is 7.5% higher than similar listings in southern Minnesota and nearly 40% higher than the national average,” says Becca.

As a married team, there are a few drawbacks. Since each partner serves as the back up for the other, its hard for them both to vacation together, and long before they started renting out properties, they enjoyed staying in them on their own travels. They hope to hire some hourly employees to help offset this difficulty.

The partnership also has advantages. “It’s great because we have completely different skills,” says Taylor. “This allows us to be effective in different ways that compliments each other.”

Taylor’s background in the trades allows him to take care of maintenance issues in the homes, and he’s also in charge of knowing city ordinances, and scouting for new properties. Becca focuses on what she calls “soft skills” like marketing, communication and customer service.

Becca and Taylor hope to expand Nogo Homes and are even considering taking their business international. When they evaluate new properties, they consider things like who the properties might be suited for which influences their design choices and price points.

“In Rochester, accessibility and proximity to medical services are most appealing, along with creating homes that are pet friendly and have outdoor space,” says Taylor.

Taylor says he’s had to learn how to put together a lot of items that he doesn’t deal with in his everyday life like baby gates and portable cribs. For her part, Becca has learned a lot about automation and bookkeeping.

Becca says she enjoys consulting and hopes to grow that part of their business. “Working with property owners, investors and those that are interested in learning more about the industry is something that is fun to share with others,” she says.

When their guests arrive, they work hard to ensure an enjoyable stay so those guests will return or recommend their rental to family and friends.

“We didn’t start down this path thinking that it would become a career, but we are yet another example,” says Becca, “that if you do something you love with love, you will find satisfaction, and if you’re fortunate, as we have been, you may find success too.”