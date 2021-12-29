SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

COVID-19 spreads to 89 cruise ships, prompting CDC investigations

Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival, said in an email that “our health and safety protocols put in place have proven to be effective time and time again over the past year with our sailings being restarted across each of our brands.”

BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS-FL
Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas, pictured at Port Everglades on June 10, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fifty-five people have contracted COVID-19 on on the ship in late December.
Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel / TNS
By Kasia Klimasinska and Martine Paris / Bloomberg News
December 29, 2021 04:15 PM
Share

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection identified 89 cruise ships with Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly all of which have met the threshold for a formal investigation.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged cruise companies and health agencies to stop ships from sailing, saying they are “repeating recent history as petri dishes of Covid-19 infection.” Operators such as Carnival Corp. have implemented safeguards including mandatory masking and proof of vaccination, but the fast-spreading omicron variant has triggered an increasing number of infections and reports of ships being turned away at ports.

“Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause—docking their ships,” Blumenthal said in a tweet.

Also Read
BIZ-AUTO-TESLA-EARNS-LA
Business
Tesla adds $144 billion to market value after record deliveries
Worldwide deliveries totaled 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, well ahead of the average analyst estimate of roughly 263,000 vehicles, and topping the company’s previous record of 241,300 from the prior quarter.
January 04, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Matt Turner and Brendan Case / Bloomberg News
BIZ-AIRBNB-USCUBA-DMT
Business
Airbnb, a flagship of US engagement with Cuba, fined for ‘apparent’ embargo violations
OFAC said in a statement that the company agreed to pay $91,172.29 to settle “its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba.”
January 04, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Nora Gámez Torres / Miami Herald
BIZ-OHARE-FLIGHT-CANCELLATIONS-TB
Business
Flight cancellations at O’Hare continue as COVID-19 causes staffing shortages for some airlines
Ninety-seven flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport by about 6 p.m. Monday, with another 42 scrubbed for Tuesday, and the numbers were rising, according to the website FlightAware.
December 29, 2021 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Freishtat / Chicago Tribune

Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival, said in an email that “our health and safety protocols put in place have proven to be effective time and time again over the past year with our sailings being restarted across each of our brands.”

Of the 86 cruise ships under investigation by the CDC, Carnival operates 32, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates 25 and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates 15. Four ships operated by Walt Disney Co.’s Disney Cruise Line are now also under watch, according to the CDC website. The list is rapidly changing and the next stage for ships with outbreaks could involve taking additional public health measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Disney Cruise Line and Viking Cruises didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Health and safety is the cruise industry’s highest priority,” said Bari Golin-Blaugrund, a spokesperson for the Cruise Lines International Association trade group, in an email. “In fact, the latest data show that cases have occurred less frequently on cruise ships than on land, with a greater proportion of asymptomatic or mild cases.”

Shares of cruise operators rebounded Tuesday along with the travel sector. As of 12:35 p.m. New York time, Carnival was up 1.2%, Royal Caribbean gained 0.4% and Norwegian was little changed. Of the three, only Royal Caribbean shares have had positive returns this year and they have significantly trailed the broader market, up less than 6% year to date compared to a 27% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Topics: TRAVELTRANSPORTATIONTOURISM
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella