Business

COVID surge spurs Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone annual meeting

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce sent out a message to members this week that the annual celebration event, scheduled for Jan. 13, has been moved to March 31, “in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 activity in the Rochester region.”

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing its upcoming annual member celebration because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The chamber sent out a message to members that the event, scheduled for Jan. 13, has been moved to March 31 “in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 activity in the Rochester region.”

The note explained the reasoning for the change.

“After connecting with Olmsted County Public Health for their insight and considering the COVID-19 projections for the region in January, the decision to reschedule was made by the Rochester Area Chamber with the safety of attendees, volunteers and staff of venue, Chamber and partners in mind,” according to the message. “The Annual Celebration is a large event and we want to encourage a safe, in-person experience for those that join us.”

The cost of the event, which will be held at the Mayo Civic Center, is $60 per member and $80 for non-members. People can also attend the event virtually by video for $50 for members or $70 for non-members.

The featured keynote speaker will be Elliot Kotek, CEO of The Nation of Artists. Kotek has collaborated on virtual reality and documentary-style content and technology for clients that include AARP, Accenture, CNBC, Habitat for Humanity, Hyundai, LEGO, National Geographic, Netflix and Whirlpool.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

