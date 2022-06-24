SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Cowabunga - A wave of Med City kombucha might be on the way

Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester’s two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.

Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester's two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 24, 2022 12:22 PM
ROCHESTER – In a city with four spots making beer, one entrepreneur wants to start brewing something non-alcoholic and “joyful.”

Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester’s two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.

“No one else is doing anything quite like this in Rochester,” he said.

Jewison and his business partner, Mark Martincek, currently sell their Kowabucha Kombucha at the Rochester Farmers Market as a cottage food producer. They produce 20 gallons every two weeks in 2-½ gallon small batches.

“The response has been good. We sell out regularly,” he said. “Of course, the farmers market is our demographic. These are the people that know kombucha.”

If approved, this plan would ramp up Kowabucha Kombucha’s production for wholesale distribution of four locally sourced flavors.

“This would scale this up into a commercial kitchen, so we'd be able to distribute to local bars, restaurants, places like that. Most breweries and coffee shops have a kombucha option,” said Jewison. “If you're a kombucha person, like myself, I think it's best to drink kombucha that's brewed fresh locally. That's what I'm trying to bring to Rochester.”

If the brewing plan is approved, they would still make the kombucha in small batches.

“The quality is far superior that way,” he said.

The brewing is slated to be done in a 1,500-square-foot space in the building that houses the northwest Anytime Fitness gym at 4181 31st Ave. NW, behind an O’Reilly Auto Parts store and across 31st Avenue from Mayo Clinic’s 41st Street Campus . Jewison built and opened that facility in 2021 .

If the city officials approve the plan, construction could start as early as August with production starting in September or October.

Why chose Kowabucha Kombucha, which brings to mind the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' catchphrase, as a name for your product line?

“It’s kind of a mash-up of ‘cowabunga’ and kombucha. We think it is kind of fun,” said Jewison. "Cowabunga is defined as expressing amazement, enthusiasm. It's something that’s amazing or joyful.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
