Craft and fabric retailer to revamp ex-Staples store in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A popular craft and sewing supplies retailer is stitching its name on an empty Big Box store in northwest Rochester.

A building permit filed this week stated that “ A new Joann retail store is being built in the former Staples location ” at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW. The estimated value of the project is listed as $650,000 on the permits.

That 24,000-square-foot store between Target and Petsmart has stood empty since Staples abruptly closed April 2020. The office supply retailer had operated there for 19 years.

Inland Real Estate Corp. of Oak Brook, Ill. has owned the commercial center since it paid $10.6 million for the property in 2003.

Corporate representatives for the Hudson, Ohio-based Joann Fabrics and Crafts chain have not yet responded to questions about the project. It is unknown if this will be a second Rochester location or if the Joann store on the frontage road at 5154 Highway 52 NE will move to the Marketplace Drive spot.

The chain sells crafting, decorating and sewing products. It also offers fashion and decorator fabrics as well as related notions, patterns, crafts, seasonal products and other merchandise.

Joann Fabrics has approximately 850 stores in 49 states with 14 stores in Minnesota, including ones in Austin, Red Wing, Mankato and Rochester.

