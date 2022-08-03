SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
Craft and fabric retailer to revamp ex-Staples store in northwest Rochester

20220803_111140.jpg
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 03, 2022 03:29 PM
ROCHESTER — A popular craft and sewing supplies retailer is stitching its name on an empty Big Box store in northwest Rochester.

A building permit filed this week stated that “ A new Joann retail store is being built in the former Staples location ” at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW. The estimated value of the project is listed as $650,000 on the permits.

Also Read
20220802_141549.jpg
Business
Ice cream maker Kemps fitting up warehouse space on former IBM campus
Kemps, which is owned by the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative, recently filed for a number of building permits for a “warehouse fit-up” of Building 205 at 2900 37th St. NW. It is one of the 34 on the Rochester Technology Campus. That is the previous IBM campus.
August 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Bravo
Business
New Bravo Espresso owners learn from the past, look to future
After retiring this summer, the longtime owner of Bravo Espresso, Jay Johnson, sold his popular downtown skyway-level shop to a trio of baristas who are very well-known to local coffee drinkers — Andrew Meissner, Derek Kostka and Mike Haydon.
August 01, 2022 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

That 24,000-square-foot store between Target and Petsmart has stood empty since Staples abruptly closed April 2020. The office supply retailer had operated there for 19 years.

Inland Real Estate Corp. of Oak Brook, Ill. has owned the commercial center since it paid $10.6 million for the property in 2003.

Corporate representatives for the Hudson, Ohio-based Joann Fabrics and Crafts chain have not yet responded to questions about the project. It is unknown if this will be a second Rochester location or if the Joann store on the frontage road at 5154 Highway 52 NE will move to the Marketplace Drive spot.

The chain sells crafting, decorating and sewing products. It also offers fashion and decorator fabrics as well as related notions, patterns, crafts, seasonal products and other merchandise.

Joann Fabrics has approximately 850 stores in 49 states with 14 stores in Minnesota, including ones in Austin, Red Wing, Mankato and Rochester.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

20220803_111218.jpg
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
