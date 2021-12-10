Crooked Pint and Green Mill to return to Rochester soon

The signs point to the Crooked Pint Ale House as well as the Green Mill checking back into the Med City restaurant market very soon.

Green Mill and Crooked Pint, both casual bar and grill brands created in Minnesota, made their marks in Rochester, one after the other, at 2723 Commerce Dr NW.

The Green Mill had a nine-year run from 2006 to 2015, ending with an abrupt closure on New Year’s Day. Crooked Pint stepped into the same spot in 2015. It closed its doors in 2020.

Both pubs were introduced to the Med City by the former Green Mill Restaurants CEO and Crooked Pint franchisor Paul Dzubnar.

While the Commerce Drive building is being revamped to house a new Carbone’s Pizzeria restaurant and bar, Crooked Pint as well as at least a flavor of the Green Mill Restaurant are gearing up to make a resurgence in south Rochester.

In June, the first buzz about the Crooked Pint’s return to Rochester started with a building permit for inside the Ramada by Wyndham hotel at 1625 S. Broadway calling for a “remodel of existing restaurant space to a new full service restaurant.” That “existing restaurant space” has been empty since Cowboy Jack’s closed in 2019, when the hotel was struggling under a previous owner.

Woodbury-based Med Town Hospitality LLC, led by Mohammed Mohsin, purchased the hotel in 2019 and has brought it back to life by upgrading the property. Now Med Town is bringing in the Crooked Pint with some help from Dzubner, who is now the CEO of Hightop Hospitality in St. Paul. Hightop works with the Crooked Pint and Green Mill brands, among others.

Another recent building permit filing signaled that the Crooked Pint might be close to opening in the hotel. The permit was to put up new Crooked Pint signs.

While that was expected, the permit also including Green Mill on the Go signs was a surprise.

Green Mill on the Go is described on the restaurant’s website as “a new concept” that features a “scaled-down version” of the Green Mill’s menu with a focus on its pizza and wings.

Since the signs are going up soon, it looks like Rochester fans should be able get a taste of the Crooked Pint and the Green Mill again in the very near future.