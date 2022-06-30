SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
CrossFit gym to bulk up with new expansion

Heavy lifting is expected to start in July for a 1,700-square-foot addition to CrossFit Credence, owned by Dave and Allie Timm, at 3020 N. Broadway Ave.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 30, 2022 09:18 AM
ROCHESTER — A northeast Rochester CrossFit is ready to bulk up with a new expansion.

Work is expected to start in July for a 1,700-square-foot addition to CrossFit Credence , owned by Dave and Allie Timm, at 3020 N. Broadway Ave.

“We just outgrew our space. Especially after in the wake of the worst of COVID, we got so many new members. We needed some more space, so we started looking at options,” said Allie Timm. “The goal is to be able to help a lot more people.”

The gym has about 300 members now. While they work out outside as much as possible, there is always a need for more square footage.

“Right now we're very tight in the current space. Adding more gym space is going to solve quite a bit of that problem,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

CrossFit Credence, under the Timms, has offered boot camp-style workouts in the Med City since 2011. It moved from 101 16th St. NE to the current location in 2014, when they faced a similar problem of not having enough room.

If everything goes according to plan, the additional gym space should be ready to use by the fall.

Having more space will also mean that CrossFit Credence will be able to better house new equipment that the Timms added during the pandemic.

The additional equipment includes a cryo recovery chamber, a lipo laser machine and an electro muscle stimulation system. Ideally, each of those machines would have their own space.

This project will also improve the parking lot surrounding the complex as well adding better bathroom facilities. The bathrooms upgrade will make it easier for CrossFit Credence to host fitness competitions.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
