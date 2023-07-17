Cub Foods expects to open its new north Rochester store in the spring

ROCHESTER — Standing in front of recently built walls of Rochester’s latest grocery store, the Cub Foods CEO and Mayor Kim Norton ceremonially kicked off the construction of Cub’s second complex.

On Monday, Cub Foods CEO Brian Audette stood on the construction site of the Minnesota grocer’s 88,500-square-foot new store on the corner of Rochester's Commerce Drive Northwest and Scott Road Northwest. It's just north of the Staybridge Suites hotel and across Commerce Drive from the First Alliance Credit Union commercial center.

Audette recently returned to Cub to step into the CEO role and he was pleased to find this project underway when he did.

“I was president at Cub back in 2012-2015. And at that time, we were looking for a second location in Rochester. So as I came back in the last several months, I was just really excited that this project is moving forward and that we'll have a spring opening of our second location here with a great grocery store as well as a Cub Wine and Spirits store,” he said as construction crews worked behind him.

The new north Cub center will showcase a new store concept featuring a large aisle of fresh produce and flowers at its entrance, as well as a vitamin shop, an e-commerce fulfillment center, a gourmet popcorn section and a pharmacy. It will also house a 8,500-square-foot Cub Wine & Spirits store.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first store Cub has built from the ground up in the past four years. The location will employ a team of almost 100 people, when it opens in the spring.

During the ceremonial “groundbreaking,” Audette thanked various partners in this project, including the City of Rochester represented by Norton, Kraus-Anderson construction and the leadership team of the south Rochester Cub Foods store.

Cub built its south Rochester store at 1021 15th Ave. SE in 1986. Its construction was reported as costing between $6 million and $7 million, at the time. The new Cub store will be about the same size as the south one, which is 89,000-square-feet.

Building in Rochester’s booming northwest quadrant means the new Cub complex will stand in the shadow of Costco and a few hundred feet away from the north Rochester Aldi grocery store. Hy-Vee’s fourth Rochester store, which is slightly larger than the proposed Cub store at 90,000-square-feet, is also a mile and a half away at 4221 West Circle Drive NW.

Having that much retail competition nearby doesn’t bother Audette.

“We see that as a positive. … There's a lot of growth on this side of Rochester. Retail traffic will help us get off to a quick start, but we're certainly building this knowing that there's more growth to come,” he said. "Plus, we certainly do have a product assortment that is very tailored to the market and the Minnesota community. We're going to do everything we can to have the right assortment both in our liquor store and the grocery store to meet the local community needs. We really pride ourselves on being a hometown grocery, whatever community we're in.”

Cub will lease the new retail center from Kraus-Anderson. KA started the whole process last fall, when it purchased more than nine acres of open land for $4.77 million from David Arnett’s Arnett Enterprises.