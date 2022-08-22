Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Customers wait an hour to get a taste of Rochester's newest ice cream parlor

La Michoacana Purépecha opened this past week on Thursday, Aug. 18, and over the weekend, the store served so many customers that it almost ran out of ice cream and popsicles.

La Michoacana Purepecha
Luis Santos, with La Michoacana Purepecha, makes a mangonada for a customer Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
August 22, 2022 04:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Maybe we're not screaming, but Rochesterites certainly are lining up for the Med City’s newest purveyor of ice cream and other sweet treats.

La Michoacana Purépecha opened its doors to Rochester on Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the ice cream parlor saw so much traffic this last weekend during its opening the business almost ran out of items to serve. The Twin Cities-based company incorporates different types of ice cream, popsicles, yogurts, smoothies, etc. from all 32 states of Mexico.

Also Read
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Kiger a celebrity reporter?; Coffee shop takes over former bakery spot
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
August 19, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Little Thistle
Business
What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
With many changes to the city's drinking scene over the last five years, the question to ponder is whether Rochester is now a brewery town or still a bar town. What do you think? Answer our poll in the story.
August 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Load More

The location for La Michoacana in Rochester is the sixth for the company, and franchise owners Francisco and Maria Lopez could not be more excited to bring their ice cream to the community.

“When we started working on the project and speaking to the inspectors and the city of Rochester, everybody welcomed us,” said Francisco Lopez. “People were willing to help us and it was nice. We feel the way Rochester welcomed us is letting us know we're respected to be something new for people to come in and check out.”

Many people had come in to checkout and try one of the 150 flavors of sweets that La Michoacana had on Sunday alone. The Lopez’s tallied 454 sales for the day but estimated somewhere between two to three thousand people came into the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high volume of traffic had the supply of flavors brought to low availability that the store almost had to close early. Thankfully, that did not end up being the case for the Lopezes as their first Monday crowd was a little smaller and gave them time to replenish their supplies.

“There were many big families. Everybody wanted to come out of the sun and they brought their families. People were waiting for at least over an hour to be served all afternoon,” said Francisco Lopez.

“We felt bad for them, with the long wait time but it's good for the business,” said Maria Lopez.

The only menu item that was not served over the first four days of La Michoacana’s opening was their yogurt. The strawberries and cream yogurt is one of the best tasting, according to the Lopezes, and they hope they can get the flavor out to customers as the week goes on.

La Michoacana Purepecha
Maria and Francisco Lopez, owners of La Michoacana Purepecha, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We prepare yogurt fresh every single day. We haven't gotten to it yet because those were crazy days for the kitchen this weekend,” said Maria Lopez.

We have good flavors for all ages from 3 to up. We have tried to target every person with what we can serve,” said Francisco Lopez.

The 150 flavors of sweets bring in representation of all 32 of Mexico’s states. The state of Michoacan, located in the west central part of Mexico bordering the Pacific Ocean, is best known for making ice cream by hand.

“The flavors come from all states of Mexico. Every state has something different and when people see it all at once in one place they go crazy. They will go, ‘Oh my god they have this, they have these,’ what they are or are not used to eating in their own states,” said Francisco Lopez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from sweet treats, La Michoacana Purépecha also has dorilocos (walking tacos) and chicharrones, a type of fried pork rind, for those wanting more salt. The Dorilocos are made up of cabbage, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado, sour cream, salsa, and Doritos.

La Michoacana Purépecha is located at 28 Ninth St. SE, across from the old Kmart parking lot. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

La Michoacana Purépecha

28 9th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904

Hours
10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mon - Sun

www.lamichoacanapurepecha.com

La Michoacana Purepecha
Angel Vargas, with La Michoacana Purepecha, gets an ice cream cone for a customer Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
La Michoacana Purepecha
From left, Eduardo and Karen Ruiz and their son, Diego, 8, browse the various flavors of ice cream at La Michoacana Purepecha on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTERFOOD
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Michael Molitor
Local
Man arrested in Pine Island standoff identified
Michael Molitor is in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center; a charging decision is expected Tuesday.
August 22, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Richard Krause photo.jpg
Business
Med City staffing firm switches up executives to focus on 'strategic opportunities'
Voca, a Rochester-based national staffing firm founded by CEO Stephen Knaup, recently announced a new president as well as two other executive promotions.
August 22, 2022 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Mackay finds some inspiration in the wisdom he's dropped
Columnist Harvey Mackay says looking through old columns helps him plan for what he writes in the future.
August 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Local
Burglars hit Stewartville Verizon store Friday
Law enforcement suspects the same people also burglarized Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine. They have not been identified.
August 22, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson