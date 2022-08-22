Customers wait an hour to get a taste of Rochester's newest ice cream parlor

ROCHESTER — Maybe we're not screaming, but Rochesterites certainly are lining up for the Med City’s newest purveyor of ice cream and other sweet treats.

La Michoacana Purépecha opened its doors to Rochester on Thursday, August 18, 2022, and the ice cream parlor saw so much traffic this last weekend during its opening the business almost ran out of items to serve. The Twin Cities-based company incorporates different types of ice cream, popsicles, yogurts, smoothies, etc. from all 32 states of Mexico.

The location for La Michoacana in Rochester is the sixth for the company, and franchise owners Francisco and Maria Lopez could not be more excited to bring their ice cream to the community.

“When we started working on the project and speaking to the inspectors and the city of Rochester, everybody welcomed us,” said Francisco Lopez. “People were willing to help us and it was nice. We feel the way Rochester welcomed us is letting us know we're respected to be something new for people to come in and check out.”

Many people had come in to checkout and try one of the 150 flavors of sweets that La Michoacana had on Sunday alone. The Lopez’s tallied 454 sales for the day but estimated somewhere between two to three thousand people came into the store.

The high volume of traffic had the supply of flavors brought to low availability that the store almost had to close early. Thankfully, that did not end up being the case for the Lopezes as their first Monday crowd was a little smaller and gave them time to replenish their supplies.

“There were many big families. Everybody wanted to come out of the sun and they brought their families. People were waiting for at least over an hour to be served all afternoon,” said Francisco Lopez.

“We felt bad for them, with the long wait time but it's good for the business,” said Maria Lopez.

The only menu item that was not served over the first four days of La Michoacana’s opening was their yogurt. The strawberries and cream yogurt is one of the best tasting, according to the Lopezes, and they hope they can get the flavor out to customers as the week goes on.

Maria and Francisco Lopez, owners of La Michoacana Purepecha, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“We prepare yogurt fresh every single day. We haven't gotten to it yet because those were crazy days for the kitchen this weekend,” said Maria Lopez.

We have good flavors for all ages from 3 to up. We have tried to target every person with what we can serve,” said Francisco Lopez.

The 150 flavors of sweets bring in representation of all 32 of Mexico’s states. The state of Michoacan, located in the west central part of Mexico bordering the Pacific Ocean, is best known for making ice cream by hand.

“The flavors come from all states of Mexico. Every state has something different and when people see it all at once in one place they go crazy. They will go, ‘Oh my god they have this, they have these,’ what they are or are not used to eating in their own states,” said Francisco Lopez.

Aside from sweet treats, La Michoacana Purépecha also has dorilocos (walking tacos) and chicharrones, a type of fried pork rind, for those wanting more salt. The Dorilocos are made up of cabbage, pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado, sour cream, salsa, and Doritos.

La Michoacana Purépecha is located at 28 Ninth St. SE, across from the old Kmart parking lot. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Angel Vargas, with La Michoacana Purepecha, gets an ice cream cone for a customer Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin