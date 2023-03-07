99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
D6 Games announces closure after six years in Rochester

A local gaming hub in Rochester will be closing on Friday, March 24, 2023.

c3f33b92c6127553834436fa6e196237.jpg
Kaian Harmon, of Rochester, tries to continue holding his Yogi Cards, each with an instruction to contort a body position, while drawing another card, during a Badges and Board Games event on Nov. 9, 2019, at D6 Games in Rochester. D6 Games is closing on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
March 07, 2023 02:50 PM

ROCHESTER – A local gaming store is closing its doors after six years of business in Rochester.

D6 Games announced on its Facebook page Monday, March 6, the store will be closing on Friday, March 24, 2023.

“Everyone's having economic hardships right now and entertainment is one of the first things cut out of budgets when that happens,” saud Nate Fursa, co-owner of D6 on the reasons behind the business closure.

The store quickly became a hub for fans of board games such as Settlers of Catan and Dungeons and Dragons to host their games in person, pick up supplies, or purchase a new board, miniature, or role playing games for their library.

“It’s been awesome having this great community to game with. We will miss them,” Fursa said.

All shelf-items in-store are 20% off until the final day of business operations as well as gaming tables and chairs. People who have their D&D or other board games hosted at D6 can still continue playing at the store until Sunday, March 12. D6 will continue with their daily hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day until their closure.

D6 Games

4229 W Frontage Road, Rochester, MN 55901

507-322-0132

d6gamesmn.com

Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
