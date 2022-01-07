SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Dallas-Fort Worth tops the US in industrial building

More than 50 million square feet of new warehouse, distribution and logistics building were under construction in the D-FW area at the end of 2021, according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield.

BIZ-REAL-WAREHOUSE-TEXAS-DA
More than 19 million square feet of Dalla-Fort Worth warehouse space was under construction at the end September.
David Woo / Dallas Morning News / TNS
By Steve Brown / The Dallas Morning News
January 07, 2022 01:15 PM
Share

DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth area has widened its lead as the country’s top industrial building market.

More than 50 million square feet of new warehouse, distribution and logistics building were under construction in the D-FW area at the end of 2021, according to a new report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The Pennsylvania market was second with about 34 million square feet of warehouse building, according to the commercial property firm report.

The D-FW area accounted for almost 10% of the nationwide more than 560 million square feet of industrial space being built.

“We are seeing unprecedented low vacancy and incredibly high demand for industrial space across the United States,” Carolyn Salzer, Americas Head of Logistics & Industrial Research for Cushman & Wakefield, said in the report. “Demand is outpacing supply by a wide margin — almost 50 percent — and new leasing activity totaled 879.9 million square feet, a new record. "

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with D-FW and Pennsylvania’s Interstate 81 corridor, other warehouse building hot spots were in the Atlanta area and southern California.

“Developers are setting new records on the pipeline yet falling short of meeting demand for space when it comes to deliveries due to pandemic related issues, particularly for warehousing and e-commerce facilities,” said Salzer. “Until significant new supply is able to be delivered at the rate of demand, we expect tenants to continue to struggle finding the space they need. The market is as competitive as it has ever been.”

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
National custom exterior design firm plans to open a new Med City office
New Hudson Facades, which has locations in New York City, Chicago and Mendota Heights, Minn., is building a satellite office in Rochester’s Valley High Business Center II at 3425 40th Ave NW.
January 07, 2022 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Local
Two Rochester buildings were sold for a combined $10.88 million in late December
In separate sales, two southwest properties sold for $5.53 million and $5.35 million.
January 06, 2022 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-AUTO-BRIGHTDROP-WALMART-MCT
Business
GM's BrightDrop adds Walmart as EV customer, expands order with FedEx
BrightDrop said Wednesday that Walmart has signed an agreement to reserve 5,000 EV600 trucks — which resemble brown UPS trucks — and EV410, a mid-size electric delivery van.
January 06, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jamie L. LaReau / Detroit Free Press

The Houston area led the nation in 2021 net warehouse leasing with almost 24 million square feet of space absorbed.

In the D-FW area, net warehouse leasing totaled more than 19 million square feet last year.

North Texas developers in 2021 started dozens of new warehouse projects to take advantage of the growing demand for distribution and storage space.

Leasing is coming mainly from e-commerce, logistics and consumer products firms.

©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Topics: REAL ESTATEMANUFACTURING
What to read next
BIZ-AUTO-GM-EV-1-MCT
Business
GM: Electric Equinox, Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023
Both vehicles, based off of GM's new Ultium electric platform, were discussed the same day Barra revealed the new $105,000 first-edition electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST coming in 2023.
January 07, 2022 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Kalea Hall / The Detroit News
Untitled design - 2022-01-06T144613.248.png
Members Only
Business
Rochester restaurants we lost and gained in 2021
Several beloved Rochester restaurants had to close permanently in 2021, while others had their grand opening in Med City.
January 06, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-CRUISE-MI
Business
Third Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing from South Florida hit with COVID-19 outbreak
The cruise ship left Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 26 and stopped in Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, and returned to Fort Lauderdale Jan. 2.
January 06, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Anna Jean Kaiser / Miami Herald
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
What are the true employee motivators?
Columnist Dave Conrad says interesting work, being appreciated and informed, job security are more important that pay.
January 06, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad