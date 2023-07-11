Delta to add a third daily Rochester-Minneapolis flight

ROCHESTER – Now that passenger numbers have returned to 2019 levels, Delta Air Lines is adding a third daily flight between the Rochester International Airport and Minneapolis.

The new flight with 70 to 76 seats will take off on Sept. 5. Tickets are already on sale.

Delta was flying four daily Minneapolis flights from the Rochester International Airport prior to the COVID-19 pandemic downturn. After dropping down to two flights, this brings the daily services up to three.

“The new schedule features an arriving flight into Rochester at 5:21 p.m. This service will shorten the layovers experienced by many passengers traveling to Rochester,” wrote Rochester International Airport Communications Manager Mary Gastner .

The goal of the new Rochester departing flight to Minneapolis at 6:06 p.m. is to allow passengers to make evening connections to other destinations more convenient.

“We hope this will result in fewer community members making the drive to fly out of MSP when they could use the Rochester International Airport,” wrote Gastner.

The overall Rochester air travel demand has returned to 2019 level with an average of 1,627 passengers per day each way. The 2019 average was 1,628 passengers.

Delta flew 85,817 passengers to and from Rochester in 2022.

“Rochester has strong demand, but few available seats. The additional service will increase the number of available seats by 20%,” explained Gastner.