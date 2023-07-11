Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Delta to add a third daily Rochester-Minneapolis flight

Delta Air Lines is adding a third daily flight from Rochester to Minneapolis starting on Sept. 5. Tickets are already on sale.

08-27 Delta on runway ols.jpg
Delta Air Lines is adding a third daily flight from Rochester to Minneapolis starting on Sept. 5. Tickets are already on sale.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 11:13 AM

ROCHESTER – Now that passenger numbers have returned to 2019 levels, Delta Air Lines is adding a third daily flight between the Rochester International Airport and Minneapolis.

The new flight with 70 to 76 seats will take off on Sept. 5. Tickets are already on sale.

Delta was flying four daily Minneapolis flights from the Rochester International Airport prior to the COVID-19 pandemic downturn. After dropping down to two flights, this brings the daily services up to three.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

“The new schedule features an arriving flight into Rochester at 5:21 p.m. This service will shorten the layovers experienced by many passengers traveling to Rochester,” wrote Rochester International Airport Communications Manager Mary Gastner .

The goal of the new Rochester departing flight to Minneapolis at 6:06 p.m. is to allow passengers to make evening connections to other destinations more convenient.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope this will result in fewer community members making the drive to fly out of MSP when they could use the Rochester International Airport,” wrote Gastner.

The overall Rochester air travel demand has returned to 2019 level with an average of 1,627 passengers per day each way. The 2019 average was 1,628 passengers.

Delta flew 85,817 passengers to and from Rochester in 2022.

“Rochester has strong demand, but few available seats. The additional service will increase the number of available seats by 20%,” explained Gastner.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Temporary bike racks available through Rochester program
56m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
070423-Nana Gogo Escape Room
Business
Learning while playing: Rochester toybrary opens children’s escape room
3h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 9-15, 2023
5h ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Suhba Sisterhood
Lifestyle
A shoulder of support: This all-women group offers Muslim community members a safe space in Rochester
5h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the PB this month? This quiz will be the judge of that
5h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
070921-COMMUNITY-OUTREACH-SPECIALIST-01988.jpg
Community
Olmsted County social worker details responding to overdose calls
6h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Riley Macon.JPG
College
Riley Macon gets special trip as part of another national championship team at MIT
6h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck