SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Demolition of former Michaels Restaurant in Rochester's downtown to start this summer

Rochester's BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, filed a permit on May 27, 2022, for the “Demo and removal of one story structure constructed of lumber and masonry. The existing basement wall and slabs to remain. (11, 13, 15, 17 Broadway Ave S).” That represents the former Michaels Restaurant property in downtown Rochester.

Ex-Michaels restaurant sells for $5.5 million in downtown Rochester
The former Michaels Restaurant building on South Broadway Avenue in downtown Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 31, 2022 01:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A permit to demolish the former Michaels Restaurant property in downtown Rochester seems to signal the end for the legendary local hot spot as well as the possibility of a new development.

BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, filed a permit on May 27, 2022, for the “Demo and removal of one story structure constructed of lumber and masonry. The existing basement wall and slabs to remain. (11, 13, 15, 17 Broadway Ave S).”

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
New 'toybrary' in Rochester to give parents a chance to say 'yes' to their kids
Pavitra Kumar is preparing to open Nana Gogo Toybrary to offer parents of children 5 and younger a chance to play with and take home toys without needing to buy them. She hopes to open the member service in northwest Rochester by late summer.
May 25, 2022 05:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Opa!
Members Only
Business
Greek food may soon be back on the menu in Rochester's Peace Plaza
Signs recently went up for Opa!, a Greek restaurant franchise, at 20 First Ave. SW on downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza. That’s the former Jerk King/ Mac's space.
May 24, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Medical center to move marketing team to make for more rehab services
Olmsted Medical Center is moving its marketing and communications department out of its Elton Hills Rehab Services center at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW.
May 24, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The demolition does not include 9 Broadway South, which is the adjacent parking lot. That lot is owned by Pre Holdings LLC. Pre Holdings is managed by Barb Hexum.

Demolition has been long anticipated for the site near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Center Street that has been unused since Michaels closed at the end of 2014. The Pappas family had operated the restaurant at that spot for 63 years.

“The demo will happen this summer as there is hazardous material we are cleaning up first. Michaels building is structurally unsound, and we are taking this down for the safety of the local citizens and our visitors,” stated Titan CEO Andy Chafoulias this week. “The city has been supportive along with the DMC (Destination Medical Center) and has been approved by the council.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Titan’s BGD5 Development purchased the amalgam of buildings for $5 million in February from Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors of Northbrook, Illinois.

Harbor Bay purchased the property in 2016 from 15 South Broadway LLC, which is a joint venture owned 50-50 by the Chafoulias and Pappas families. That group bought the property on Jan. 6, 2015, from the Pappas family for $1.4 million.

Acting as the city’s economic development authority, the Rochester City Council unanimously approved designating the restaurant site and three connected parcels as a "structurally substandard structure” in April. That extended the property’s eligibility, first approved in 2018, for city financial support to replace the building.

The big question for the site is what will happen after the demolition?

While he said early talks about a proposed development on that site have already begun, Chafoulias isn’t discussing any specific details yet. However, he has previously pointed to his answer in a 2021 interview when asked about business opportunities in downtown Rochester, when he listed an urban grocery store, a pharmacy and student housing as needs for the area.

“With some luck, all of that could happen,” he said. “I’m ready to make a sizable investment. … I'm very hopeful that, in the coming months, we can work really well together to do something that's transformational once again in our city core, but it's going to take good cooperation from the city and DMC for this to become a reality.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYRESTAURANTS AND BARSREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Norman Wahl.jpg
Local
Wahl seeking Ward 3 council seat to continue focus on practical leadership
Rochester City Council candidate joins to others in race.
May 31, 2022 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
gabe-perkins.jpg
Local
Perkins seeks to address needs of Olmsted County residents as commissioner
Commissioner candidate files for seat being vacated by Ken Brown.
May 31, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cleary Grubb
Local
Rochester man charged for discharging gun in vehicle with 6-year-old Saturday in Rochester
Clearly Kendall Grubb, 34, is facing a felony charge of recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and endangering a child, a gross misdemeanor, in Olmstead County District Court.
May 31, 2022 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Schaeffer Grads List.png
Local
Schaeffer Academy Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Schaeffer Academy.
May 31, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports