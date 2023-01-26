STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Developer buys rest of a downtown Rochester block for $4.5 million

North Rock Real Estate purchased six parcels in downtown Rochester, which include the 20-unit Regency Apartment complex and five other rental properties, for a combined $4.5 million on Jan. 17, 2023.

20230125_092546.jpg
North Rock Real Estate purchased six parcels in downtown Rochester, which include the 20-unit Regency Apartment complex and five other rental properties, for a combined $4.5 million on Jan. 17, 2023. That purchase means North Rock owns that entire block.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 26, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A local developer recently purchased the rest of a downtown Rochester block for $4.5 million, after buying the other half in 2022 for a future hotel.

Firms related to North Rock Real Estate purchased six parcels at Second Street Northwest and Sixth Avenue, which include the 20-unit Regency Apartment complex and five other rental properties, on Jan. 17, 2023.

Northrock is led by Jeff Brown Jr., Mike Zirbes and Colin Nash with offices in Rochester and Excelsior, Minnesota. It has spearheaded a number of development projects in Rochester, including the Mayowood Commons area anchored by the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and the Red44 apartments , the T owneplace Suites by Marriott hotel on Second Street and an office complex on West Circle Drive among other others.

Also Read
Holly Masek.jpg
Business
Rochester Downtown Alliance director Holly Masek is leaving for a new job
Holly Masek took over the job during a time of hope and optimism. The pandemic changed things.
January 26, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Paws and Claws Puppies.jpg
Local
Puppy overload: Rochester shelter caring for 55 puppies
“If you don’t find (an animal) that would fit well with your family, we try to help you figure out if there’s a better fit here,” said Tanya Johnson, Paws and Claws shelter director.
January 25, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
logan monk.jpg
Local
Winona community remembers senior Logan Monk
Logan Monk, 17, was remembered by those who knew him best as someone who "fiercely loved his family and friends," his mom, Andrea Gierok, said.
January 25, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

This latest real estate acquisition included buildings at 513 Second St. NW, 202 Sixth Ave. NW, 210 Sixth Ave. NW, 526 Third St. NW, 522 Third St. NW and 516 Third St. NW. The deal was done in two transactions of $3.11 million and $1.42 million.

Rochester-based Storm Properties, LLC, led by Greg Storm, sold the six parcels this month. They account for the east half of that block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Storm Properties also sold five properties on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Second Street NW — 209 and 215 Fifth Ave. NW, and 509, 503 and 507 Second St. NW in Rochester — to Northrock for $2.75 million in September. That’s the west half of that block.

Northrock plans to build a Hampton Inn and Suites hotel on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Second Street Northwest. The project has been approved and construction could start this year.

While Northrock plans to use the west half of the block for the Hampton Inn project, nothing is in the works for the east half.

“We bought that property (the east half with Regency Apartments) for future development, but nothing is imminent. It's just basically land that we really like and think is a good opportunity for a lot of different types of uses,” explained Brown. “The West half was always something we intended to buy. The latest transaction for the east half represents our interest in that particular block and having property for future projects that are close to Mayo Clinic and in the downtown area.”

The Regency Apartments and the east side properties will continue to operate as rental properties in the near future, he added.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
The Hormel Institute
Health
Why are some lung cancers resistant to treatment? A Hormel Institute professor wants to answer that question
Luke Hoeppner, a researcher at the Hormel Institute, recently received a $150,000 grant that will fund his team's research into why certain lung cancers become resistant to treatment over time.
January 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Education school stock photo
Local
Six Rochester area teachers nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
January 25, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Three recommended to fill vacant seat in Minnesota's third judicial district
The seat, chambered in Mantorville, will be vacant following the retirement of Jodi L. Williamson.
January 25, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
070821-WALZ-BOYS-AND-GIRLS-CLUB-4661.jpg
Health
Rochester Rep. Tina Liebling proposes bill to regulate state-funded crisis pregnancy centers
Crisis pregnancy centers, like Birthright of Rochester, received almost $3 million in taxpayer funds in 2022. Soon, sharing only medically accurate information could be a prerequisite for funding.
January 25, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work