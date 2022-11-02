Developer paid $4.77 million for an open field in Rochester's growing northwest quadrant

ROCHESTER — A Twin Cities development firm with deep ties to Rochester recently purchased an open lot near Costco for $4.77 million with eye towards a new project.

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson , which has more than 60 employees based in Rochester, bought the field of grass that is bordered by Commerce Drive Northwest and Scott Road Northwest, just north of the Staybridge Suites hotel . It is across Commerce Drive from the First Alliance Credit Union commercial center and a stand-alone Starbucks location .

Kraus-Anderson paid the full amount of $4.77 million to Rochester’s Arnett Enterprises, LLC on Oct. 28, 2022, the day the deal closed.

Bob Cunningham, Kraus-Anderson’s senior vice president of development and investment management, confirmed the real estate deal. While Kraus-Anderson is working on a possible plan for the site, Cunningham said it is too early in the process to discuss it publicly.

He said the hope is to have an announcement about a project yet this year with construction possibly starting in the spring of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kraus-Anderson, a long-time Minnesota company with construction and development arms, has a long history in Rochester.

In 1963, it built the Northbrook Shopping Center on North Broadway, which is now called River Center Plaza. In recent years, KA built the downtown Hilton hotel, 318 Commons, the 501 on First building and many other Med City projects.

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson recently purchased an open parcel of land in northwest Rochester for $4.77 million. That clears the way for a new development in the Med City's booming northwest quadrant. Olmsted County Property Records

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the land at $3.93 million for 2022-2023.

Arnett Enterprises, led by David Arnett, purchased the parcel in November 2021 for $5.57 million. Northwest Investments of La Crosse, Wis., the real estate arm of the Kwik Trip convenience store chain, was the seller.

Northwest Investments acquired the 108-acre commercial area in 2010. Hans Zeitlow of Northwest Investments/Kwik Trip called the area "the key property on the west side" of Rochester.

Costco, the anchor for the development, opened in 2012. That set off a flurry of development of restaurants , retail stores, hotels and bank branches.