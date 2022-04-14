SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Developer proposes building $4 million office complex in northwest Rochester

A Rochester firm, 1922 Development, LLC, filed a permit on April 12 to build the “shell” of a 25,364-square-foot complex called "19th Street Office Building" in an open field at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW.

jeremiah development1.jpg
A Rochester firm, 1922 Development, LLC, filed a permit on April 12 to build the “shell” of a 25,364-square-foot complex called "19th Street Office Building" in an open field at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW. The permit includes a map showing the proposed office building as well as two other future commercial buildings.
Map by Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. submitted with public building permit
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 13, 2022 08:31 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A new office building is targeted for an empty field in northwest Rochester as the first of a possible trio of commercial buildings.

A Rochester firm, 1922 Development, LLC, filed a permit on April 12, 2022, to build the “shell” of a 25,364-square-foot complex in an open field at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW. The estimated value of the project is $4 million, according to the permit.

The “multi-tenant commercial” building, called “19th Street Office Building” on the permit, is slated to stand west of where Jeremiah Lane now ends. That is near Collins Orthodontics and across 19th Street Northwest from the Rochester Athletic Club .

The geotechnical report attached to the permit includes a “boring location” map that shows two other buildings next to the proposed office building site.

The office complex, described as “Building 1” in the permit, is positioned at an angle next to the end of Jeremiah Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

An L-shaped, two-story, structure is mapped along 19th Street. The 20,000-square-foot complex is described as a “Proposed Medical Office/Clinic Building.”

To the south of both the proposed office and the clinic buildings, the map shows a 5,000-square-foot square labeled as “Future Day Care Building.”

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Regional business team to join RAEDI in new economic development hub
The Southeast Minnesota Region Small Business Development Center is shifting its operations from Rochester Community and Technical College to join Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.
April 13, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
The Berkman
Members Only
Business
Berkman tower sold for $187.6 million
The 13-story Berkman tower, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel, and street-level commercial space. It stands a few hundred feet away from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.
April 12, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220408_175157.jpg
Members Only
Business
The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces
Building permits for the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the City of Rochester-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center bubbled up last week. The permits offered a drop of new information about Powers Ventures' future plans for the space.
April 09, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The base permit for the 19th Street Office Building is an early step in the permitting process. Assuming that the permits are approved, it might be months before anything is built there.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
Perkins.jpg
Local
Replacing former Perkins with apartments might need new approach
Developer is seeking zoning change to make way for proposed 115-unit apartment building in northwest Rochester.
April 13, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220413_095517.jpg
Local
Amy Klobuchar hosts Rochester roundtable focusing on fraud against seniors
Minnesota's senior U.S. senator says new legislation aims to fight fraud through education.
April 13, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Local
Faith Focus
Spring Senior Festival set for West Concord church
April 13, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Drone - Taopi Tornado Damage
Local
Southeast Minnesota communities hit hard by Tuesday night storm
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed an EF2 tornado hit Taopi, Minn.
April 13, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts