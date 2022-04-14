Developer proposes building $4 million office complex in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER – A new office building is targeted for an empty field in northwest Rochester as the first of a possible trio of commercial buildings.

A Rochester firm, 1922 Development, LLC, filed a permit on April 12, 2022, to build the “shell” of a 25,364-square-foot complex in an open field at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW. The estimated value of the project is $4 million, according to the permit.

The “multi-tenant commercial” building, called “19th Street Office Building” on the permit, is slated to stand west of where Jeremiah Lane now ends. That is near Collins Orthodontics and across 19th Street Northwest from the Rochester Athletic Club .

The geotechnical report attached to the permit includes a “boring location” map that shows two other buildings next to the proposed office building site.

The office complex, described as “Building 1” in the permit, is positioned at an angle next to the end of Jeremiah Lane.

An L-shaped, two-story, structure is mapped along 19th Street. The 20,000-square-foot complex is described as a “Proposed Medical Office/Clinic Building.”

To the south of both the proposed office and the clinic buildings, the map shows a 5,000-square-foot square labeled as “Future Day Care Building.”

The base permit for the 19th Street Office Building is an early step in the permitting process. Assuming that the permits are approved, it might be months before anything is built there.

