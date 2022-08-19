Developer proposes new apartment complex by Silver Lake Power Plant

ROCHESTER — A South Dakota developer who has built several Med City apartment complexes is proposing a new one in the shadow of the Rochester’s Silver Lake Power Plant .

The Stencil Group , led by CEO and owner Nathan Stencil, has been involved with the development and construction of multiple apartment complexes. Those projects include Technology Park, Kascade Place, Flats on 4th, Forté Living and The Pines.

Stencil’s latest proposal is for a six story, 112 unit apartment complex to be built at 29 Sixth St. NE on land covering multiple parcels along Seventh Street Northeast and Sixth Street Northeast.

The complex is proposed to be built very near the Silver Lake Power Plant. The parcels mapped out for the proposed complex include open land near the power plant.

Two other apartment complexes – Bryk on Broadway and Benaiah on Broadway – are already under construction nearby in the northeast area. Bryk is a 180-unit mixed-income apartment complex and Benaiah will have 27 units.

The land for Stencil’s latest proposal is described in the development applications as “The Bishop Site,” since it is owned locally by the Bishop family.

Some pages in the land development application describe the project generically as “Luxury Apartments.”

The proposal is designed to include 45 studio apartments, 31 one-bedroom units and 33 two-bedroom apartments.

Stencil’s plan to build this 112-unit complex is in the early stages of the city’s permitting process.