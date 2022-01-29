Developers building car condo community for enthusiasts to park their four-wheeled babies

ROCHESTER — Tired of your vintage Corvette jockeying for space in a garage crowded with kids bikes, boxes of Christmas decorations and maybe the family minivan?

Did you impulsively buy a classic Mustang at a Barrett-Jackson Auction in Arizona and now realize you don’t have a place to safely park it?

Two local developers, Steve Penz and Al Ihde, are building a specialty community of “car condos” in northeast Rochester that might be a solution to these very first-world problems.

Building “car condos” as a place for owners to house special vehicles and as a gathering spot to show them off has been happening in the South and major metropolitan areas, like Minneapolis and Chicago, for a few years.

Penz and Ihde are building the first phase of the Roadhouse Motor Condos community by East River Road and Penny Lane between the Rochester Gymnastics Academy complex and Tommy's Express Car Wash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complex will feature 31 “condos” that are essentially luxury garages to store vehicles. The spaces range in size from 750-square feet to 1,600-square feet.

While there have been delays due to COVID-19 and the weather, Roadhouse Motors Condos is expected to be completed this spring with pre-sales starting in February.

Acknowledging buying a condo for a car is not something the average person in Rochester might be interested in, Roadhouse sale manager Jay Christenson believes this project will appeal to more people than you might imagine.

“There are a lot of local car enthusiasts. It’s their hobby … and their passion. They treat their cars as well as their pets. They love them and they love the car community,” said Christianson, who is a Realtor for Braasch Commercial Real Estate. “It will be kind of a year-round car show.”

The spaces, which cannot be used as a business or a residence, have an array of add-on options to create a customized luxury garage for each buyer.

Each space comes with heat, plumbing and security, but a loft living area can be added along with special flooring, bathrooms, refrigerators, TVs or whatever else to create a comfortable space to enjoy a vehicle and comfortably show it off to friends gathered to watch a football game or car race.

The starting prices, without any of the extra features, are $179,000 for a 750-square-foot spot, $199,900 for a 1,000-square-foot one and $279,900 for a 1,600-square-foot one.

This type of car-focused community has been growing in popularity in recent years with several opening in the Twin Cities area. Christianson said the people interested in this type of home-away-from-home for a beloved cars are not just slick executives in suits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve met retired IBMers, farmers from Chatfield and all sorts of people who love their cars and are interested in a place like this,” he said. “One guy told me that he is just tired of his grandkids scratching his car with their bikes.”

In contrast to renting a garage or warehouse somewhere, Christianson says buying a car condo is a valuable real estate investment.

The two buildings currently under construction are just the start of the project. The next phase will include a clubhouse for the condo owners to gather for meetings, parties or even car shows.

In a city known for its fiscally conservative Midwest attitudes, Christianson said this project stands out.

“This is something different and fun for Rochester,” he said.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.