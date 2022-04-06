Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Business

Developers, realtors eager to see more growth in Rochester area market

Surrounding communities a big part of Rochester's construction and real estate market.

01 Tony Bigelow
Tony Bigelow, land development manager with Bigelow Homes, at a job site in Northwest Rochester on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
April 06, 2022 05:30 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — There's a demand, and Tony Bigelow wants to help create the supply.

Bigelow, a land developer for Bigelow Homes in Rochester, hopes that despite some market hurdles the upcoming home construction season will be big.

Also Read
GOP Senate Debate 2.JPG
Local
Drazkowski, Jacob earn GOP endorsements for Senate, House seats
Longtime Wabasha County GOP chairwoman Bev Snow was ousted from her post.
April 04, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Stewartville Skate Park
Local
Stewartville teens ask city to develop skatepark
Boys have made their case before the park board, city council and to local organizations.
April 01, 2022 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Kelly Johnson, Owner of Johnson's General Store
Business
Kasson's Kelly Johnson taking her online business live and in-person
Owner of Johnson's General Store always wanted to be a shopkeeper: 'It's my calling.'
March 25, 2022 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd

"I don’t think Rochester built enough single family homes last year," he said, adding that the number built was probably around a third of what the market would likely demand.

That's part of the reason he's also busy building in communities around Rochester where the demand is also high and homebuyers are clamoring for new housing.

"We’re kind of everywhere," Bigelow said, listing towns outside of Rochester ranging from Kenyon, Wanamingo, Zumbrota and Pine Island, to Kasson, Byron and Wabasha. "We have some lots in existing subdivisions, and some new subdivisions as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

03 Tony Bigelow
Tony Bigelow, land development manager with Bigelow Homes, at a job site in Northwest Rochester on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For example, he said, a subdivision developed in 2004 in Kenyon still has 11 lots for sale, but lots in Zumbrota have sold so consistently that his company is developing a sixth phase of a subdivision near the golf course in that town.

While his company builds homes in these subdivisions — Bigelow said they generally put up a model home to "get some action going" with buyers — Bigelow Homes will also sell lots to other developers. Hopefully, the company will build and sell about 130 or so houses this year, he said, but many more lots in Bigelow subdivisions will see new homes built.

"In Pine Island, we had six different builders buy 18 lots (total) in Pine Prairie I," he said.

Region helps Rochester

Nick Stageberg, principal for Black Swan Real Estate and a real estate agent for Keller Williams Premier Realty, said when it comes to filling the housing need in the area, it's all communities on deck. In addition to selling homes as a real estate agent, Stageberg's company is also developing new and existing properties, including the four-phase, $40 million Stone Have Townhomes in Byron, a multi-year project that will see 115 new townhomes build.

"We see a lot of opportunity in the surrounding communities," Stageberg said. "There's a fairly high regulatory environment in Rochester, so that’s why we’re in the city of Byron."

Stageberg said phase two at Stone Haven Townhomes is being framed this spring, and the company will begin phase three later this year.

"Byron is well known as one of the best school systems in the state," Stageberg said, pointing to one reason why so many homebuyers will look outside Rochester for their homes. "A lot of communities around here have their own individual feel. For example, Kasson is well known for its aquatic center."

Adam Howell, president of the Southeast Minnesota Realtors and a realtor for Coldwell Banker Realty, said while it depends on what the buyer is looking for, the busy housing market surrounding Rochester helps Rochester's housing market as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes equal money

"Rochester is lucky to have all these communities right around it," Howell said. "Some are 10 minutes away, some might be 15 minutes, but if a buyer is willing to not just focus on Rochester, they can look in some of these smaller communities."

One of the advantages of looking outside Rochester, Howell said, is, “The further you go away from Rochester, the more house you’ll get for your money. But do your chances (of finding a house) go up, that I don’t know.”

That advantage of distance really starts to show when buyers go as far as St. Charles, Dodge Center, Zumbrota or even Austin.

Other aspects of smaller towns that buyers are finding attractive, Howell said, include — as Stageberg said — smaller and sometimes better school districts and a small-town atmosphere. And with most cities, Howell added, those locations are still a quick, convenient drive to Rochester and all it has to offer.

"One of the things I see with buyers is they might not see those communities if they're moving here from outside the area," Howell said. "But if someone will say they just need a house and they're fine with driving 15 minutes, then they'll likely look around."

Not building fast enough

Still, whether talking about Rochester or the surrounding cities, Howell said, there's just not enough housing to satisfy the overall demand for the region.

Bigelow said with the weather warming up, dirt will start to move and houses will begin to sprout all around the region, but there are still problems with the market catching up to the demand.

The price of lumber and the fluctuating interest rates are driving the cost of houses higher. And developing subdivisions has become more pricey thanks to the cost of water and sewer pipes, or anything made with petroleum, such as blacktop for roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People are just not getting as much house for the money," he said.

That has led to more construction of housing products that are not the traditional single-family home.

Stageberg said in addition to the townhomes in Byron, he's renovating three apartment complexes in Rochester to meet the demand in that niche. Bigelow pointed to his Harvest Square development that will see 30 four-plex units built in Northwest Rochester.

"We’re selling those like gangbusters," Bigelow said.

02 Tony Bigelow
Tony Bigelow, land development manager with Bigelow Homes, at a job site in Northwest Rochester on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERREAL ESTATEEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Women-owned small businesses share challenges and how to overcome them
Female CEOs on perfectionism, the fear of failure, and more.
April 06, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: 50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 06, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
01 Jim Peterson Portrait
Exclusive
Local
50 years ago, Jim Peterson saved a life. Today, Mark McKenzie wants him to know how grateful he is
The Boy Scout motto, Be Prepared, made the difference.
April 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
d6aa92ce85d8cd88f3a052c9e6933d5b.jpg
Local
Contract readied for opening both Rochester park pools
Two city pools expected to open as planning efforts related to potential Silver Lake Park changes and improvements are starting.
April 05, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen