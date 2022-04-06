Developers, realtors eager to see more growth in Rochester area market

ROCHESTER — There's a demand, and Tony Bigelow wants to help create the supply.

Bigelow, a land developer for Bigelow Homes in Rochester, hopes that despite some market hurdles the upcoming home construction season will be big.

"I don’t think Rochester built enough single family homes last year," he said, adding that the number built was probably around a third of what the market would likely demand.

That's part of the reason he's also busy building in communities around Rochester where the demand is also high and homebuyers are clamoring for new housing.

"We’re kind of everywhere," Bigelow said, listing towns outside of Rochester ranging from Kenyon, Wanamingo, Zumbrota and Pine Island, to Kasson, Byron and Wabasha. "We have some lots in existing subdivisions, and some new subdivisions as well.

Tony Bigelow, land development manager with Bigelow Homes, at a job site in Northwest Rochester on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For example, he said, a subdivision developed in 2004 in Kenyon still has 11 lots for sale, but lots in Zumbrota have sold so consistently that his company is developing a sixth phase of a subdivision near the golf course in that town.

While his company builds homes in these subdivisions — Bigelow said they generally put up a model home to "get some action going" with buyers — Bigelow Homes will also sell lots to other developers. Hopefully, the company will build and sell about 130 or so houses this year, he said, but many more lots in Bigelow subdivisions will see new homes built.

"In Pine Island, we had six different builders buy 18 lots (total) in Pine Prairie I," he said.

Region helps Rochester

Nick Stageberg, principal for Black Swan Real Estate and a real estate agent for Keller Williams Premier Realty, said when it comes to filling the housing need in the area, it's all communities on deck. In addition to selling homes as a real estate agent, Stageberg's company is also developing new and existing properties, including the four-phase, $40 million Stone Have Townhomes in Byron, a multi-year project that will see 115 new townhomes build.

"We see a lot of opportunity in the surrounding communities," Stageberg said. "There's a fairly high regulatory environment in Rochester, so that’s why we’re in the city of Byron."

Stageberg said phase two at Stone Haven Townhomes is being framed this spring, and the company will begin phase three later this year.

"Byron is well known as one of the best school systems in the state," Stageberg said, pointing to one reason why so many homebuyers will look outside Rochester for their homes. "A lot of communities around here have their own individual feel. For example, Kasson is well known for its aquatic center."

Adam Howell, president of the Southeast Minnesota Realtors and a realtor for Coldwell Banker Realty, said while it depends on what the buyer is looking for, the busy housing market surrounding Rochester helps Rochester's housing market as well.

Minutes equal money

"Rochester is lucky to have all these communities right around it," Howell said. "Some are 10 minutes away, some might be 15 minutes, but if a buyer is willing to not just focus on Rochester, they can look in some of these smaller communities."

One of the advantages of looking outside Rochester, Howell said, is, “The further you go away from Rochester, the more house you’ll get for your money. But do your chances (of finding a house) go up, that I don’t know.”

That advantage of distance really starts to show when buyers go as far as St. Charles, Dodge Center, Zumbrota or even Austin.

Other aspects of smaller towns that buyers are finding attractive, Howell said, include — as Stageberg said — smaller and sometimes better school districts and a small-town atmosphere. And with most cities, Howell added, those locations are still a quick, convenient drive to Rochester and all it has to offer.

"One of the things I see with buyers is they might not see those communities if they're moving here from outside the area," Howell said. "But if someone will say they just need a house and they're fine with driving 15 minutes, then they'll likely look around."

Not building fast enough

Still, whether talking about Rochester or the surrounding cities, Howell said, there's just not enough housing to satisfy the overall demand for the region.

Bigelow said with the weather warming up, dirt will start to move and houses will begin to sprout all around the region, but there are still problems with the market catching up to the demand.

The price of lumber and the fluctuating interest rates are driving the cost of houses higher. And developing subdivisions has become more pricey thanks to the cost of water and sewer pipes, or anything made with petroleum, such as blacktop for roads.

"People are just not getting as much house for the money," he said.

That has led to more construction of housing products that are not the traditional single-family home.

Stageberg said in addition to the townhomes in Byron, he's renovating three apartment complexes in Rochester to meet the demand in that niche. Bigelow pointed to his Harvest Square development that will see 30 four-plex units built in Northwest Rochester.

"We’re selling those like gangbusters," Bigelow said.