Business

Different buyers purchase two Rochester paint store buildings on same day for a combined $3.9 million

20230425_125318.jpg
The south Rochester Sherwin-Williams paint building at 2900 Broadway Ave. S. sold for $1.83 million on April 21, 2023. On the same day, the northwest paint store location sold for $2.15 million.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER – Two identical commercial buildings housing Rochester paint stores recently were sold to different buyers on the same day for a combined $3.9 million.

The two 4,000-square-foot, mirror-image Sherwin-Williams stores at 2900 Broadway Ave. S and 1970 36th Ave. NW changed hands in a pair of April deals

BCPB LLC, a company linked to Topeka, Kan.-based real estate firm Equity Ventures Commercial Development, recently paid $1.83 million to buy the south Rochester Sherwin-Williams paint store on April 21, 2023. BCPB paid a $75,000 down payment at closing.

Three Minneapolis firms - M&V Rochester LLC, M&V Rochester Recipient LLC and M&V Rochester Holdings LLC - sold the property.

The south Sherwin-William building replaced its former south location in the former Rochester Market Square complex at 37 Woodlake Drive. S.E. When Rochester Market closed and the Rochester School District purchased the building to serve as the Alternative Learning Center , Sherwin-Williams moved to then-new Broadway building between Culver’s and Wendy’s in 2013.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $749,100 for 2023-2024.

The M&V companies, incorporated by Minneapolis attorney Daniel R. Mott, owned the building since it was constructed by TJL Development of St. Paul for Sherwin-Williams in 2013. TJL also built a very similar complex in northwest Rochester in 2014 for Sherwin-Williams. RH Sherwin LLC, another company incorporated by Mott, owns that north building.

West End Investments, an Albertville, Minn. firm, purchased the north store from RH Sherwin LLC for $2.15 million on April 21, 2023. The north complex was built in 2015 . It stands by Caribou Coffee and an Associated Bank branch.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $814,300 for 2023-2024.

Sherwin-Williams has three retail paint locations in the Med City. The third one is located at 19 Seventh St. NE.

20230425_125344.jpg
BCPB LLC recently paid $1.83 million to buy the Sherwin-Williams paint building at 2900 Broadway Ave. S. on April 21, 2023. The building stands between two fast food eateries - Culver's and Wendy's.
Jeff Kiger/Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
