Different leaders lead differently, and that's OK

Dear Dave,

I have asked other managers at my company about the best ways to lead employees. I heard some managers say that it is best to be tough and demanding, while other managers say I should be nice, friendly, and caring. These views seem conflicting. What do you think?

— T

Dear T,

Every visionary leader wonders whether it’s best to be tough or nice. I don’t believe it is an "or” question, but, rather an “and” question – an artful, analytical, and thoughtful blend of both approaches is best for leaders. Simply, you can and should be relationship-oriented, while being appropriately demanding of employees for achieving targeted results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nice — in my estimation — is the ability to nurture, coach, inspire, respect, and truly care for those you lead. Tough is driving hard for success, pushing plans, measuring progress, setting lofty goals, nightly phone calls, holding people accountable and making some tough decisions.

These approaches are not opposites, they are compatible — depending on the situation, deadlines and employee skill levels.

However, different work demands and different people with different motivation levels may require varying levels of the two approaches. Almost every employee understands there are demands and expectations they must meet, and that they desire to do so under leaders that treat them with dignity and respect.

Drivers and enhancers

One leadership expert I have studied believes leaders often use one of two styles:

Drivers are good at establishing high standards, keeping people focused on goals and continuous improvement.

Enhancers, by contrast, act as role models, give honest feedback in a helpful way, develop peoples’ skills and careers and maintain an environment of trust.

This same leadership expert also claims that neither approach on its own is sufficient to increase employee engagement. Instead, they ask managers to mesh the two approaches as needed — a manager can demand a great deal from employees, but also be seen as considerate, trusting, approachable and collaborative — and they pay their employees well for work well done.

If you’re tough — a driver — you can push people to maximize their abilities. If you’re nice — an enhancer — you can better understand the needs, problems, and concerns of your staff. So, which style results in the more highly engaged employees? You can be both and you can blend the styles to meet the needs of your team as a whole and your individual team members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Survey says

According to a study of 160,576 employees working for 30,661 managers, the tough-versus-nice debate is close. Eight percent of tough-led employees are highly engaged versus 6% of the nice-led employees. However, the most effective leaders mesh both styles, and the number shoots up to 68% of the employees are highly engaged.

If you consider yourself a driver, don’t be afraid to be appropriately nice. For example, when setting a challenging target, acknowledge the fact that the assignment will be demanding, but make sure to also offer support and inspiration. Help your employees understand their roles and goals so they can own their work.

On the other hand, if you’re an enhancer, set demanding goals meshed with sincere words of faith, confidence, hope and encouragement. In short, a balanced approach of both styles maximizes engagement. But remember, hope is not a strategy, so be realistic in your expectations and be reasonable when giving employees projects and tasks.

For managers

I am sure that you want to bring out the best in your employees, but there's a fine line between being a tough manager with high expectations and being an overly demanding tyrant. If you have employees who are engaged and inspired, you’ll have less need to be tough in your day-to-day management. However, if you have any employees that just don’t get it. and they do not finish

their work in a quality manner, then it is time to toughen up and define reality.

Managers should be more tactful and caring because this builds an atmosphere of trust and a culture of goodwill — essentials for success. Tough, but nice, managers appreciate different work styles, give employees a sense of purpose, recognize good work, and treat employees with respect and dignity. These things do not cost a dime to produce.

Finally, respected, and caring leaders can ask their employees for extra effort when needed. Any employee will go to bat for their leader if they know the leader would do the same for them.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.