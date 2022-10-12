Dining out? More of us have reservations

ROCHESTER — It's dinnertime, and you don't feel like cooking. You head to the local eatery; the one with that menu item that always satisfies. Now the big question: Are you dining in or taking dinner home to eat?

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last three years have brought tremendous change to people’s lives, and that includes habits when it comes to restaurant dining.

When the pandemic began, dining out was not considered a safe option, lockdowns prevented customers from going into restaurants, and many eateries scrambled to change to a carry-out model of service. That all changed in April 2021 when pandemic restrictions ended around most of the country.

Many people across Rochester took advantage of dining out once the restrictions were lifted. However, for some people, such as Jill Mickelson, an engineer in Rochester, or Bill Foy, a government market manager for an industrial company, the urge to dine out didn’t strike until recently late this summer with concerns for public health and those closest to them.

“We (Mickelson’s family) completely eliminated dining in a restaurant," Mickelson said. "If there was an occasion for us to, where we might have wanted to dine out at a restaurant, we would get takeout instead. I would say getting takeout maybe one to two times a month became our norm. Still trying to kind of retain a feeling as kind of a celebration.”

Foy added, “We’ve definitely had much more takeout, and basically ended dining out to accommodate for my in-laws' health conditions. Dining out just wasn't an option. I think my wife and I ate out once in the first year and a half and the pandemic. We went up to the Cities in August for a couple of baseball games, we dined out a couple times there and that was about it.”

In a survey conducted by the Post Bulletin, 44.2% of respondents said their preference to dine out has decreased greatly since COVID-19 became a public health concern three years ago. Another 39% said their dine-out interest had increased, while the remaining 16.8% said it remained the same.

In that same survey, 49.4% of people said their use of takeout has increased in the last three years while 37.6% said their use of it stayed the same. The remaining 13% said their desire for takeout decreased during that span.

While public and personal health concerns are still a factor for people's dine-in and carry-out preferences heading into the fourth winter with COVID-19, Rochester restaurant owners have moved to go with what customers want, even if that means changing their business or starting a new restaurant that functions differently than originally envisioned.

Olde Brick House opened in November 2020, square in the middle of the pandemic, and started out as takeout-only due to the timing. Plans had been in place to open the restaurant earlier in the year – in March 2020 – but COVID put those plans on hold. For the first four months, Olde Brick House only took orders for takeout.

Patrons dine on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Olde Brick House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For Laura Nelson, general manager of Olde Brick House and Justin Berhow, the head chef of the restaurant, they are expecting a more profitable winter season than summer, not due to public health but because of the types of food they serve.

“We had a little bit of a hard summer. But it's picked up and just has been going gangbusters lately. And I think we just have a really hearty menu that really appeals in my book, to like a colder weather,” said Nelson.

“Irish food is basically just comfort food, you know, hearty meals. It makes you feel good and full,” said Berhow.

And for Post Bulletin survey participants, a big part of eating out is comfort food or the mood they are in for the freshest food possible. Surveyors’ gave responses such as “Easier, better food quality and more convenient to dine in,” or “Takeout spoils the food” as reasons to why they prefer to dine in with comfort food like Olde Brick House serves.

Brendan Ford said the freshness factor of dining in a restaurant matters to him.

“Whether I'm going to dine out or or do take out, too often, if I've got the time, I'd rather dine in because it usually tastes better. It's fresher. And it's less cleanup," For said, adding that reheating takeout food reduces its quality. Plus, he said, it's nice to order the food, eat it and move on with your day.

Dishes are prepared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Olde Brick House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Types of food are an important factor in decision making for people’s desire to dine in or take out food too. Most commonly found is that people prefer foods such as pizza, Asian cuisine or sandwiches for takeout, while burgers, pastas and entrees like fish or steak are the preference for dining in, according to survey participants.

With winter soon approaching, restaurant patrons will likely start ordering takeout rather than dining in when taking a break from cooking their own meals, survey respondents noted. People like to stay in more often when the weather is colder, and holiday events often have people gathering at each other's homes.

Cody Livingood of Townies Grill’d Philly Subs at Soldiers Field, said his business model of self-service is what people are trending toward, and that represents a new option in the post-pandemic world.

“I think our model definitely will continue to thrive into the future with more self service. They're ordering, they're sitting, they don't have a server coming to them," Livingood said. "They're handling their own drink, they're picking up their own basket, and they're touching their own stuff. I think so many more people are more conscious about it now, and there are a lot of people out there that do like the idea that they can get their own ... with less hands on it.”

Whatever it is that people prefer across Rochester for eating out, there are plenty of options and accommodations available. But whether dining in or carrying out will be the more popular choice moving forward isn’t hard to predict.

According to the survey, 66.2% of Rochester residents prefer to dine in at restaurants instead of 33.8% that prefer to order takeout. Those numbers may change slightly during the colder months and holiday season, but the vast majority of people prefer the experience of dining out versus bringing the food straight home.

But one response is certain, the absence of dining out for a year certainly had people wanting it more often than before, and that desire to dine out could continue through the year to come.

Patrons dine on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Olde Brick House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

