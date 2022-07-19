SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Discovery Square developer buys downtown Rochester apartment complex for $2.15 million

A 14-unit apartment building at 512 Third Ave. SW was purchased by Mortenson Co. on July 15, 2022. Mortenson, which built and owns the nearby Discovery Square buildings, plans to manage the apartments as “a long-term investment in the neighborhood.”

20220719_113425(0).jpg
A 14-unit apartment building with orange doors at 512 Third Ave. SW was purchased by Mortenson Co. under the name of 512 Rochester SW, LLC on July 15, 2022. Mortenson, which built and owns the nearby Discovery Square buildings, plans to manage the apartments as “a long-term investment in the neighborhood.”
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
July 19, 2022 03:44 PM
ROCHESTER — The developer of the Med City’s Discovery Square buildings recently paid $2.15 million for an almost 60-year-old downtown Rochester hotel-turned-apartment complex.

The 14-unit apartment building with orange doors at 512 Third Ave. SW was purchased by Mortenson Co. under the name of 512 Rochester SW, LLC on July 15, 2022.

The two-story concrete block building, which started life as a hotel, was mostly recently part of the Third Avenue Lofts apartments . It is now surrounded by Mayo Clinic parking lots.

The other two Third Avenue Lofts buildings were demolished to make way for the construction of Residences at Discovery Square.

Minneapolis-based Mortenson Co. built and owns the nearby Discovery Square One and Discovery Square Two connected complexes in the core of the Destination Medical Center zone. The Discovery Square campus is located on the next block directly north of the 512 Third Ave. SW property.

Mortenson representatives describe the purchase as “a long-term investment in the neighborhood.”

“We have hired a local management company to improve services for residents as a part of our commitment, and we will be making some necessary repairs and improvements to the property starting shortly,” wrote Cameron Snyder, Mortenson’s director of corporate public relations.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $1.31 million for 2022-2023. Winona developer Gary J. Heim sold the property. Heim had owned it since 2019, when he purchased it for $1.27 million.

“Mortenson is pleased to be a part of all that is happening in Rochester. We are seeing firsthand the strong interest in the vitality of the downtown area as a part of the Destination Medical Center initiative,” wrote Snyder about the project. “The city is undergoing an exciting transformation and there is a lot of momentum behind it.”

20220719_113341.jpg
A 14-unit apartment building with orange doors at 512 Third Ave. SW was purchased by Mortenson Co. under the name of 512 Rochester SW, LLC on July 15, 2022. Mortenson, which built and owns the nearby Discovery Square buildings, plans to manage the apartments as “a long-term investment in the neighborhood.”
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
