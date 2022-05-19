SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

DMC launches $3 million grant program for businesses in district

A second program is expected to reach more businesses throughout the city.

DMC Destination Medical Center logo
By Staff reports
May 19, 2022 12:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A new $3 million grant program to support Rochester businesses has been launched.

Using funds awarded by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in October, the city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency plan to provide grants for improvement projects that add value to a businesses permanent structure or other asset.

Also Read
41st st apartments.jpg
Members Only
Business
Work to start soon on new apartment complex in Northwest Rochester
A new 140-unit apartment complex is slated to built on open land along Rochester’s 41st Street Northwest, just west of the Mr. Car Wash building. The project manager hopes to break ground in July, if possible.
May 18, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
GOP ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the GOP candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
GOP candidates say they would fight inflation, work to secure energy independence, expand markets for farmers.
May 18, 2022 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
DFL ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the DFL candidates in 1st Congressional District special election primary
Winners will advance to Aug. 9 election where they will vie to serve out late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.
May 18, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said the new investments are expected create jobs and growth in Rochester

“Destination Medical Center has established itself as one of the leading economic development partnerships in the country,” he said in a statement announcing the program launch.

Grant awards will be available to cover up to 30% of the project costs, with applicants securing other funding to fully fund the improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any person or organization planning to invest in eligible improvement projects in the DMC district can apply, and businesses and organizations that represent Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, veteran, disabled, Black, Indigenous, or people of color are being strongly encouraged to apply.

“We are pleased to be launching the Main Street Grant program, and we are grateful for the efforts of our community partners in shaping the application process,” DMC Director of Business Development Chris Schad said. “The Main Street Grant program reflects our shared vision of equitable access to financial tools for property owners and small businesses.”

DMC worked with six community co-designers to help guide the design process of the Main Street Grant program.

Co-designers are connectors to underrepresented community members with different perspectives – cultural, religious, mobility, mental health, and socio-economic. The community co-designers engaged with their communities to discuss how the application and approval process could be more accessible to under-represented communities.

"Co-design was a conscious and intentional effort to make an application process with the people it intends to serve,” said Kevin Bright, DMC’s director of housing and sustainability. “From its use, we learned many challenges the community faces in accessing grant opportunities and we believe provided a set of tools, resources, connections, and support to allow as many as possible to ease their access to these funds.”

In addition to the $3 million grant award in October, DEED announced a second round of funding this week, which included an additional $988,000 for DMC Main Street efforts.

The second round of funding will expand the Main Street Economic Revitalization initiative to provide grants to businesses outside of the DMC district to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

During Wednesday’s DMC Corp. board meeting, members said the new grant award provides DMC and the city a way to support commercial businesses that are typically out of reach of the greater initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do have limits with Destination Medical Center,” Mayor Kim Norton said, pointing to spending that’s limited to the defined DMC district. “That’s sometimes hard for the community to understand, so a movement like this … is particularly significant.”

Details regarding the second Main Street Grant program are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Four clear plastic bags contain a white substance, some of it powder and some of it in chunks. Law enforcement have alleged that the substance is methamphetamine.
Local
Lake City man arrested at impound lot after pounds of meth found in towed vehicle
Michael Jerald Mattison, 46, is charged in Wabasha County District Court with felony first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and first-degree controlled substance crime. This is the second time in recent months that law enforcement in Wabasha County have confiscated pounds of methamphetamine from a county resident.
May 19, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
20220518.MMAMCommunity.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Marine Art Museum hosts first community report, shares plans of next three years
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum shared its plans for the next three years on community engagement and growing artwork for the galleries.
May 19, 2022 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Sean Michael Emmons
Local
Winona man enters guilty plea Wednesday for 2021 stabbing death in Winona
Sean Michael Emmons, 38, entered a petition to plead guilty to second-degree murder for a 2021 stabbing death in Winona.
May 19, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Marquist Holmes
Local
Man tased by Rochester police Wednesday night following disorderly call
According to law enforcement, the man fled from officers following a disorderly call Wednesday night leading to an officer using a Taser to subdue him and placing him under arrest.
May 19, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson