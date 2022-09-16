Do you prefer dine-in or takeout? Take our survey

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
By Staff reports
September 16, 2022 09:52 AM
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the impact COVID-19 pandemic had on the restaurant industry and how it changed customer habits. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions below. Your answers may be used in the story.

If you have any other comments or questions, please contact business reporter Theodore Tollefson at ttollefson@postbulletin.com

