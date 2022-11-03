Don't let good employees get away

Dear Dave,

One of my best employees just told me she is leaving to work for another company. I had no clue this was coming. I thought she was happy. I am shocked and saddened to see her leave. How can I hang on to my best employees?

— M

Dear M,

You don’t tell me why she is leaving to work for another company. That is something you should find out as soon as possible before you start losing more employees. And, trust me, employees talk to each other often and there is a good possibility that some others may follow her out the door.

The core questions are: How can you discover what may lure your employees away and what can you do about it? Many managers use exit interviews to find out why employees are leaving their jobs. Unfortunately, asking an employee on their last day why they are leaving doesn’t provide useful information in time to prevent their departure, but the information you receive can help you build or rebuild a human resource strategy that keeps good employees from leaving.

An effective approach that many managers and management consultants recommend is a “stay interview.” I call it a “hold on to them interview,” because it occurs before there is any hint that an employee is about to say goodbye. A stay interview also helps you understand why employees remain, so that those important factors can be applied to your “stay strategy” with others.

Defined, a “stay interview” is a periodic one-on-one discussion between a manager and a highly valued “potential-of-leaving employee” that identifies and then reinforces the factors that may compel an employee to remain onboard. It also identifies and minimizes any changeable factors that might cause them to consider quitting. Workers are often fragile with their emotions and needs, so understand that discovering why some employees are content may not be true of all employees.

The stay interview should not be used to intimidate and frighten the employee. It’s really a conversation that you’re having with your employees about their well-being, wishes, satisfaction, and contentment. But be aware that these interviews may uncover unpleasant truths, such as bad feelings toward management or other employees. It is crucial that you separate emotions from the facts.

Benefits of “stay” interviews

A stay interview needs tact and diplomacy — and sincerity and honesty — and is principally designed to discover why a current employee continues to work for the company, what motivates and engages them, and why they might want to stick around the organization, rather than their searching for, or taking, a new position elsewhere. Your genuine interest in their well-being is mandatory, so don’t conduct the interview like you are just checking off boxes on a list of reasons why they should be happy at your company.

You can also use stay interviews to touch base with high-performing employees long before they might decide to leave your company. The focus and purpose of these interviews then becomes finding out what attractive factors might potentially entice them to work for someone else.

Stay interviews can and should be conversational, casual, and informal, as long as you feel you’re gathering honest opinions that will help you create a more attractive work environment. Some core tactics for conducting stay interviews include:

Show concern: Be sincere, engaging, and listen a great deal when conducting the interviews. The truth is most employees are excited and flattered simply by the fact that the organization is concerned about their future and that their manager took the time to talk to them — and they are not being neglected or just used up and spit out by an opportunist organization

Personalization: Many companies use stuffy, structured engagement and motivation surveys that are focused on learning what engages a large number of employees. Try customizing the conversation so it doesn’t seem like a 75-question scripted survey — appeal to the individuals and their needs and especially their “wants.”

Get specifics: Tactfully encourage employees to identify actions that can improve the employee experience and also actions that can help eliminate any major workplace “pain points.” Draw out and carefully listen to potentially revealing and usable engagement and retention ideas. And don’t act angry that you had to have the conversations in the first place.

Focus on the positive: Most of the dialogue should be focused on identifying and then reinforcing the positive factors that the employee enjoys about their job. These factors should be discussed and highlighted as the reasons the employee chose to work for the company and not somewhere else.

Try to conduct your stay interviews with employees at least once per year — or when you sense that things may not be well with one or more employees — and schedule the interviews separately from performance reviews, so the goals of each remain distinct. Above all, make the stay interviews welcome opportunities to discuss and share ideas.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.