Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Downtown Rochester bank branch to close in early 2023

US Bank recently sent out letters to customers stating that the skyway branch at the top of the escalator in the US Bank/ Center Place Building at 115 First Ave. SW in downtown Rochester is closing for good on Jan. 17, 2023.

20221012_161739.jpg
US Bank recently sent out letters to customers stating that the skyway branch at the top of the escalator in the US Bank/ Center Place Building at 115 First Ave. SW in downtown Rochester is closing for good on Jan. 17, 2023.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 12, 2022 06:45 PM
ROCHESTER — Another longtime downtown Rochester business is planning to close its doors, adding another vacancy to First Avenue.

US Bank recently sent out letters to customers stating that the skyway branch at the top of the escalator in the US Bank/ Center Place Building at 115 First Ave. SW is closing for good on Jan. 17, 2023.

The branch, which is currently partially blocked by work on the building’s escalator, will operate as usual until the planned closing date.

No changes are planned for the standalone US Bank branch featuring drive-thru banking at 402 First Ave. SW. It will remain open.

“Customers’ banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms as well as a desire for greater simplicity. As we evolve along with our customers, we are reevaluating our physical footprint and, in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets,” stated the US Bank letter. “We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our customers and our employees, and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved.”

20221012_162517.jpg
US Bank recently sent out letters to customers stating that the skyway branch at the top of the escalator in the US Bank/ Center Place Building at 115 First Ave. SW in downtown Rochester is closing for good on Jan. 17, 2023.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

US Bank officials did not answer questions about why the branch is closing, after operating there since the building opened in 1989. The owners of Hefe Rojo and the original Newt’s cited the large number of Mayo Clinic employees who formerly worked downtown now working remotely as a reason for their restaurants closing at 216 First Ave. SW on Oct. 8.

It is unknown how many people work at US Bank’s skyway branch or if those employees will shift to US Bank’s three other Rochester branches.

In 2006, then-US Bank President Paul Barton stated, "US Bank obviously has a pretty large investment in the downtown… There are a large number of people who work downtown and a large number of professionals. There are a number of accountants and attorneys who conduct their business downtown, and it's very convenient to carry on business with those folks."

This move follows Bremer Bank’s recent closure of its nearby branch at 318 First Ave. SW.

“We are proud of our history in Rochester and the relationship we have with our customers, employees and the local community, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in Rochester through our other locations in the area, including the Rochester – 4th Street branch that is less than a mile away and with our convenient digital and voice offerings,” concluded the letter that US Bank sent to customers.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
