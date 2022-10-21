Downtown Rochester pop-up welcomes patrons like family

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s newest restaurant closed down on Sunday. Good news, the same place will open up next Sunday.

Partners and cooks Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning operate a weekly pop-up eatery, Our Paladar.

Our Paladar is as much a weekly event as it is a restaurant. Each Sunday, the owners of Thai Pop let Manning and Diaz use their space to cook and serve their culinary creations.

“We like playing restaurant because we want to be a restaurant,” Diaz said of the pop-up.

Kiefer and Diaz have developed a wine list and tasting menu for Our Paladar and are building a menu of favorites based on customer reviews.

“We can immediately respond to likes and dislikes,” Kiefer said.

The two source as much food as they can locally and build some menu items around what is available.

“We’re getting into the root vegetable season now and that will be fun,” Manning said.

They describe their food as a blend of different ethnicities, and Chicago and New York culinary styles they describe as “new American.”

Kieffer Manning adds final ingredients to a dish in the Thai Pop kitchen Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Manning co-runs pop-up restaurant Our Paladar at Thai Pop on Sundays. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

A Paladar is a type of small, family-owned restaurant that evolved in Cuba after the government relaxed restrictions on non-state restaurants after decades of public pressure. They’re often run out of people’s homes and supplied with produce grown in backyards and nearby gardens.

Diaz grew up in New York. His family on his father’s side is from Cuba. Diaz recalled visiting relatives in Florida and enjoying American Paladares. Those experiences of enjoying good, fresh food with family and close friends inspired him to pursue a culinary career. He’s classically trained in French cuisine and worked in New York restaurants.

Manning, a certified sommelier, worked in Italian restaurants and went to culinary school in Chicago before coming to Rochester where he has worked front of house at restaurants here, and is sous chef at Pescara .

The two met in Rochester and bonded over food. They would get together, cook and dream up dishes and hypothetical menu items over wine.

“There are worse ways to spend a day,” Manning said.

Eventually, the two tag-teamed hosting dinner parties in Diaz’s greenhouse in his backyard.

“I wanted to create that familiar, welcoming space like a Paladar,” he said.

Thai Pop owners Ryan and Annie Balow attended one of those dinners.

Nick Diaz cooks ravioli in the Thai Pop kitchen Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Diaz co-runs pop-up restaurant Our Paladar at Thai Pop on Sundays. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The couple opened Thai Pop in the summer of 2021. The opening was made possible in part from support from Forager Brewing letting them host pop-up dinners there. Later, they held pop-up events in the basement of what was Grand Rounds Brewing. Now, Thai Pop occupies the former Grand Rounds space. The couple enjoyed the food, and offered Diaz and Manning use of their space on Sundays when Thai Pop is closed.

“We wanted to give back and support them the same way we were supported,” said Ryan Balow.

Manning said the couple understood what the two are trying to do.

“They understand what all goes into it,” he said.

Manning and Diaz said the space is perfect for the type of atmosphere they want to create. They recruit friends and colleagues to help serve, tend the bar, and contribute to the menu and cocktail list.

“I’m putting people in places where they can make good decisions and do good work,” Manning said.

For now, Our Paladar is keeping the crowds to about 40 to 50 guests.

“We found that’s kind of our sweet spot,” Manning said.

“There’s a limit to the quality of food when you’re serving 300, 400 people,” Diaz said.

Reservations for dinner

Spots at Our Paladar on Sundays are by reservation only. Reservations can be made online at ourpaladar.com .