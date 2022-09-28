We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Wednesday, September 28

Business
News reporting
Downtown Rochester restaurant to pull the plug on its popular breakfast as hotel becomes a college dorm

a6fcfb0759a6bb7d60ff7e7663d48ec2.jpg
Pescara, which is based on the street level of Rochester's DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, announced this week that it will no longer offer breakfast and its award-winning weekend brunch as of Oct. 1, 2022. However, the 13-year-old restaurant will still serve lunch and dinner.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 28, 2022 12:43 PM
ROCHESTER — A popular downtown Rochester breakfast buffet option will soon be off the menu as a hotel transitions into a student dormitory.

Pescara , which is based on the street level of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, announced this week that it will no longer offer breakfast and its award-winning weekend brunch as of Oct. 1, 2022. However, the 13-year-old restaurant will still serve lunch and dinner.

“With all the changes happening in the Rochester downtown landscape along with the DoubleTree Hotel, we would like to assure our loyal longtime guests and friends that we are continuing business as usual,” wrote Pescara General Manager Luke Johnson on social media.

This move is part of the overall “evolution” of the building at 150 S. Broadway Ave., which will soon no longer be a hotel.

Andy Chafoulias’ Titan Development & Investments, which owns the property, signed an agreement earlier this year to lease nine floors to the University of Minnesota Rochester to use about 200 rooms to provide 400 freshman student housing beds as well as gathering, dining and recreational space.

The lease starts in August 2023.

Under the agreement, Titan would provide "a full-service dining program for three meals a day, seven days a week during the academic year.”

The end of the hotel means the end of the need to offer a daily breakfast. Providing breakfast was part of the corporate requirements as the hotel transitioned from the Radisson brand to DoubleTree in 2009.

The Nova Restaurant Group , which also owns the nearby Chester's Kitchen & Bar and Terza, opened Pescara in 2009. Pescara replaced the Radisson’s Metro restaurant and bar , which had operated on the hotel skyway-level.

Soon after Pescara opened, Rochester Magazine named its weekend brunch as the best in the city with its gouda hash browns as its most popular dish.

e3d1722a8feb824cd1a2c5681f6aa1fe.jpg
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
