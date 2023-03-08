Downtown Rochester retail mainstay Tangerine to close at end of May

ROCHESTER — After more than two decades of adding color to downtown Rochester, Tangerine at Wildflowers will be closing at the end of May.

“It’s just time,” said store owner Joan Blakley-McCoy. “It’s time to go.”

Since the store opened at 110 First Ave. SW in 2000, it has been a welcome and colorful distraction for visitors to downtown. Customers would comment how visiting the colorful and whimsical store lifted their spirits, Blakley-McCoy said.

“They’re just so kind and thankful and would give us pats on the back,” she added. “How can you go home unhappy?”

The store started out as a labor of love.

“It didn’t make money for years,” Blakley-McCoy said. “It took a long time to get going.”

Her financial advisor told her she could retire four years ago, Blakley-McCoy said. However, she wanted to keep the store open for her customers and to fulfill her lease.

Then a one-two punch of COVID-19 and construction flipped the store’s ledgers back into the red.

“It’s been three years of hell,” she said. “It’s coming back a little at a time but we’re still losing money.”

Tangerine at Wildflowers store owner Joan Blakley-McCoy hands a bag to a customer on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Blakley-McCoy is closing the store at the end of May after COVID and construction hurt sales beginning in 2020. The bright and whimsical retail store at 110 First Ave. SW opened in 2000. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

High rent, little relief from costs during COVID and Peace Plaza renovations were also factors in her decision, she said.

The downtown business landscape has changed in the 23 years since Tangerine opened, Blakley-McCoy said. Few retail shops that were around then are still in business downtown, she said.

Blakley-McCoy said stepping away will give her a chance to spend more time with her great-grandson, who was born earlier this year. The business will remain open through May 31. After that, some of the remaining inventory will likely go to another area store. However, that plan is still in the works, she said.

Like downtown retail, the store’s inventory has evolved too. Items with spicier language have gotten more popular.

“Some people don’t like seeing the f-word,” Blakley-McCoy said. “Other people find it amusing when they see something with it.”

Not everything comes with an f-bomb. The store offers an eclectic mix of plush toys, candy, candles, stickers, books, games, puzzles, a wall of novelty socks and more.

For now, it’s business as usual except for some cleaning.

“We’re cleaning out all the drawers,” Blakley-McCoy said. “It’s just like your house, there’s a lot of stuff after 20 years.”

“It’s a lot of memories,” said Cait Wang, who has worked at Tangerine since 2010.

“It’s going to be hard saying goodbye to all the customers,” Blakley-McCoy said. “We have great customers.”