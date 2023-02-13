99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Downtown Rochester's Bitter & Pour ranked one of the best speakeasies in the nation by Yelp

Rochester's favorite speakeasy is not only a favorite to the local crowd but the national clientele as well as shared by Yelp.

Bitter and Pour
Bitter and Pour on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 13, 2023 09:19 AM
ROCHESTER — The only things missing are the secret knock, a password and the thrilling danger that the cops might break up the party, but everything else about Bitter & Pour — from the avant-garde cocktails to the hidden entryway — is straight out of high society Prohibition.

A recent Yelp ranking on the best speakeasies in America ranked Rochester’s own Bitter & Pour as the 13th best in the nation out of 50. In addition to the high ranking, Bitter & Pour was the highest ranked speakeasy among any Midwest state.

At their height of popularity 100 years ago, speakeasies were a Prohibition necessity when booze was banned by the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

But even without their need for secrecy in America these days, the appeal of a hidden cocktail lounge where the worries of the outside world disrupting a calm, upscale evening will never go away. And that is why Bitter & Pour has been so popular for Rochester citizens and people visiting Mayo over the last four years.

“We're just a couple guys looking to have a good time opening a bar and we weren't expecting anything like this,” said Andrew Ferguson, co-owner of Bitter & Pour.

The article was published by Yelp on Feb. 1, and Ferguson along with his other business partners found out from friends of the speakeasy this last Wednesday, a week after the article's publication date.

“I think I got four texts, myself. My other business partners all had people reach out saying, ‘Hey, look, you're here.’ And that's, that's actually how we found out was the staff of one of my business partners. Other businesses, we're calling them to congratulate us. It’s been cool,” Ferguson said.

The recognition doesn’t change much for what is happening at Bitter & Pour. That means creating a chill, easygoing atmosphere to enjoy drinks ranging from the Problem Solver — Buffalo Trace bourbon, demerara sugar, house bitters and an orange twist — to Low Expectation — a housemade gin and tonic in blackberry, lemongrass-lime or lavender.

“We do a lot of things differently," Ferguson said. "We don't allow standing, so that we can ensure we don't overcrowd, and that we're always giving the best service to each guest as possible."

This speakeasy brings a modern twist in payment, eschewing cash for credit cards only in order to make payment a little faster and simpler. Plus, since the 19th Amendment, there's no need to hide your drinking with a cash purchase.

While Bitter & Pour looks to remain the same on the inside with service, there may be a second Bitter & Pour location in the future outside of Rochester. Ferguson could not comment on where the next location will be specifically, only planning has begun.

Yelp reviewers rave about more than just the service when it comes to what makes Bitter & Pour standout as one of the nations speakeasies.

Many enjoy the way to get into the speakeasy as clever and creative as it gives a feeling of American speakeasies originally had over 100 years ago in the prohibition era. A secret entry door with a cash register to push open and welcome in clientele to a well spaced, relaxing setting where they can enjoy anything from an old fashion to a Freddie Mercury, a concoction made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, mezcal, fresh orange and house-made hibiscus habanero cordial.

A recent Yelp review from Jan, 6 shared the following: "The care they take in crafting cocktails is top notch. They cut their own ice and juices for mixers daily. We had great conversations with Andy, one of the owners. He is so knowledgeable and friendly. We will be back! Do not pass this place by. What a great find!"

Another review from Oct. 3, 2022, called the cocktails "drinkable ART," adding, "They know their bitters like a science."

Ferguson called those comments, “Vindication for all the things we're doing is paying off. Makes you feel good.”

Bitter & Pour

18 3rd St SW Suite #1, Rochester, MN 55902

507-322-6320

Website

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
