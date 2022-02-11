Downtown shoe store stepped up to new home in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A long-time downtown shoe store recently made tracks to northeast Rochester to find a better fit for the business.

Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes , formerly Lair’s Shoes, moved out of its small spot tucked away in the subway of the U.S. Bank Building in late January.

“I bet we’ve tripled our space,” said Fit My Feet Manager Staci MacGillivray of the store's new location in Suite 120 in 3708 N. Broadway. It is the latest tenant to open within the Haley Center , the commercial mall created within the former Shopko North.

Beside more space, the new store offers something that MacGillivray says many of their older customers really appreciate.

“Front-door parking. It was really tough on some of our customers to get to us before,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fit My Feet is a footwear store that specializes in customized fits for customers with special needs. The four person staff includes a certified pedorthist, sort of an orthotics “pharmacist” for custom fitting shoes, and an orthotics technician.

“We sit with each customer and measure their feet to find the proper size. We don't work off of any kind of a commission, so it’s OK if we're with somebody for an hour,” said MacGillivray.

Fit My Feet is a chain of seven stores that are based in Sioux Falls, SD. It bought Lair’s Shoes from Hangar Clinic in November 2020 and then moved out of downtown in January.

The shoe store joins the Purple Goat Kitchen and Bar, Haley Comfort Systems , ETS Performance gym and ActivePT & Sports clinic in the repurposed ShopKo complex. A new bar and entertainment center with indoor pickleball courts and golf simulators called Chip Shots is also under construction in the Haley Center.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.