Downtown sidewalk work begins in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Emm Sathrum had a quiet afternoon behind the counter at Cafe Steam Tuesday.

Quiet as far as customer traffic.

“It was loud earlier,” Sathrum said.

A sidewalk replacement project on the west side of the 300 block of South Broadway Avenue that began Tuesday morning kept customers away, but provided a bit of entertainment.

“We haven’t had many people in, but at least we’ve had something to watch,” Sathrum said.

A customer sits at Cafe Steam, 315 South Broadway Ave., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. John Molsed / Post Bulletin

Temporary wooden walkways will provide access to businesses for the duration of this phase of the project. Workers removed old structures and built the temporary walkways Tuesday.

The project is the first of five stages of sidewalk reconstruction planned this summer and is scheduled to be completed June 8, 2022. The next stage, on the east side of South Broadway Avenue, is scheduled to begin June 9, 2022.