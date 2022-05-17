SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Downtown sidewalk work begins in Rochester

The first of five stages of construction begins this week.

Downtown Sidewalk work 01.JPG
A temporary walkway provides access to downtown Rochester businesses on the east side of South Broadway Avenue Tuesday May 17, 2022. The work is part of the first of five stages of sidewalk reconstruction planned this summer in downtown.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 17, 2022 05:16 PM
ROCHESTER — Emm Sathrum had a quiet afternoon behind the counter at Cafe Steam Tuesday.

Quiet as far as customer traffic.

“It was loud earlier,” Sathrum said.

A sidewalk replacement project on the west side of the 300 block of South Broadway Avenue that began Tuesday morning kept customers away, but provided a bit of entertainment.

“We haven’t had many people in, but at least we’ve had something to watch,” Sathrum said.

Cafe Steam May 17 2022.jpg
A customer sits at Cafe Steam, 315 South Broadway Ave., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
John Molsed / Post Bulletin

Temporary wooden walkways will provide access to businesses for the duration of this phase of the project. Workers removed old structures and built the temporary walkways Tuesday.

The project is the first of five stages of sidewalk reconstruction planned this summer and is scheduled to be completed June 8, 2022. The next stage, on the east side of South Broadway Avenue, is scheduled to begin June 9, 2022.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
