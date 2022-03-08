Drones, technology on display at Agweek Farm Show in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Agweek Farm Show is back at the Graham Arena Complex with over 50 vendors, including a local drone company.

That’s right. A drone company.

ABC Drones is one vendor participating in the 40th annual show, which is back in person this year after going virtual in 2021. The show is organized by Agweek , a sister publication of the Post Bulletin.

A Hylio Spray and Seeding Drone is seen at ABC drones during the Agweek Farm Show Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The reseller drone company is the first of its kind in Minnesota, and it aims to show farmers how using drones to spray their crops is a better option for them.

Rachel Encinias owns ABC Drones with her husband, Joe, and sister, Rebekah Hart. They come from a fourth-generation farm family and are well versed in the ins and outs of farming acres of land.

Drones give farmers more control and offer an easier solution for spraying, “instead of having to bring their giant spray rig out,” Encinias said.

“Now you’re driving over your crop and you’re losing money as you’re doing that,” she continued. “With the drones, you can spray early in the morning, with a heavy dew on there, you can spray right after it rains. You can do a lot with a drone.”

This is only ABC Drones' second year presenting at shows, but Encinias said they’ve had a good response to the product and see older generations of farmers coming around to the idea of spraying with a drone.

CAPS Kitchen and Bath is no stranger to trade shows, but it’s been years since the company was a regular participant at shows. This year, Andrea Buck has CAPS at a farm show, which may seem out of place for a building and remodeling company.

“We are aging-in-place specialists,” Buck said. “People that farm are all ages. Maybe we can help some folks stay on the farm and stay at home and live longer and safer. The center focus of our passion and our business is to keep the grandmas and grandpas and moms and dads home.”

ABC Drones and CAPS Kitchen and Bath are just two of many vendors at the Agweek Farm Show. The show is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, and reopens Wednesday, March 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.