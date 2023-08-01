Duo brings yoga to a field of flowers near Mazeppa

Flowers and flow are the way to go. Just ask Allison Roe and Allie Kuppenbender.

Roe, of Mindful Movement, and Allie Kuppenbender, from Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design, have organized a Bend and Bloom event that will combine a guided yoga practice surrounded by native flowers with the opportunity to create a free-flowing flower arrangement. The event takes place at 8 a.m. Aug. 5, 2023, at Bleed Heart Floral in Mazeppa, Minnesota.

Roe and Kuppenbender met through the Bleed Heart Floral flower community supported agriculture program.

“I have always been a proponent of her vision for locally grown, sustainable, beautiful flowers,” says Roe. “I love yoga, and I also love flowers, so I figured there must be others like me who would enjoy a morning combining the two.”

The CSA connection

Kuppenbender’s flower CSA pick-up location in Rochester was at Fiddlehead Coffee where Roe is employed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She (Roe) is such a genuine and lovely person to work with," says Kuppenbender. "When she asked me about hosting yoga in the field, I wanted to reciprocate the generosity she and Fiddlehead have shown me.”

Both Roe and Kuppenbender say beginners at either yoga or floral arranging can participate in their Bend and Bloom event. “As long as you come with an open mind and are willing to try something new, you will walk away with something incredible,” says Kuppenbender.

The wholesomeness of Roe’s philosophy of movement and Kuppenbender’s flower farm seem similar. Roe’s journey in yoga began in college where she practiced yoga to counteract tight muscles from her time as a student athlete. “After a few years, it became much more of an integral self-care and spiritual practice for me,” she says.

Allie Kuppenbender, left, and Allison Roe, right, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Kuppenbender’s floral farm, Bleed Heart Floral Farm & Design, near Mazeppa. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Roe has completed 500 hours of training from the Mayo Clinic and Authentic Movements as a yoga instructor. She’s trained in Buti Yoga and Primal Flow. Both practices incorporate dynamic movement, dance and shaking motions. In addition, Roe is a certified Roll Model Method instructor, a cancer exercise specialist, and a group fitness instructor. “Movement is definitely an obsession of mine, I find it beneficial on so many levels,” she says.

Through Mindfull Movement, Roe teaches yoga classes at Roca Climbing and Fitness on Wednesdays for breast cancer patients and survivors, and is adding more regular classes on her website’s schedule. The intentionality behind the movements in yoga and the ability to deepen connections with breathing are some of the aspects of the practice she enjoys most. She also consciously tries to bring playfulness and joy to the world through yoga.

The yoga bond

Roe says yoga serves as a reminder to connect to the here and now and to be fully present.

“It can help me get out of the spiraling thoughts in my head, and it also reminds me that it’s okay to have those spiraling thoughts in my head," Roe says. "Honestly, what it boils down to is a constant reminder that I am enough as I am in this moment. And that right there is why I share it.” She adds that practicing yoga also helps build flexibility, strength and balance.

Kuppenbeneder is an avid yogi in the winter, but her flower farm dominates her free time during the growing season. A graduate of Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, with a dual major in sustainable agriculture and studio art, she says, “My plan was to farm exclusively cut flowers and use the eye I cultivated with the art degree to arrange those flowers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first growing season on Kuppenbender’s Bleed Heart Floral farm near Mazeppa was in 2020. Bleed Heart Floral offers wholesale cut flowers for florists, a weekly bouquet subscription through the growing season, bulk flowers to the public, and wedding and event design services.

“I had a vision of farm experiences like workshops and yoga classes before we started the business, but because of COVID, this is the first year I've actually offered classes on the farm,” says Kuppenbender. “I'm excited to see how people respond to the flower field.”

More than 250 different cultivars are currently being grown at Bleed Heart Floral, ranging from bearded irises to dahlias. Kuppenbender says she also grows flowers and plants that don’t ship well, making them hard to find or too expensive in traditional import markets.

A plot of flowers grows at Allie Kuppenbender’s small farm near Mazeppa Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Kuppenbender planned to raise and sell the flowers at events in Rochester and elsewhere, but the pandemic forced her to change her business plan. Ken Klotzbach / Post Bulletin file photo

Kuppenbender has a passion for locally grown cut flowers.

“Over 80% of cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported,” she says. “These imported flowers travel hundreds of miles in refrigerated compartments of airplanes and semi-trucks, often out of the water and having to sit for days in a chemical quarantine to ensure no foreign pests or diseases enter the United States as they cross borders.”

Locally grown flowers avoid these problems and also help Kuppenbender’s customers connect to what she calls “the ephemeral seasonal cycle.”

Kuppenbender describes her flower field as a peaceful and magical place with wind dancing through the flowers, monarchs flitting about, and honeybees buzzing by. “I think it's cool for people to actually see where these flowers grow, experience the magic of the field, and be able to take away a little piece of that magic home with them,” she says. “I'm really excited to be able to host this class on the farm.”

Roe thinks the outdoor yoga experience will help attendees connect with their movement even more. “Doing yoga outside has always brought me immense joy and peace, and doing yoga among flowers is a reminder that yoga is meant to be lived,” says Roe, “not just checked off your to-do list.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga and flowers event sign-up

What: Bend and Bloom.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

Where: Bleed Heart Floral 59814 415th Ave., Mazeppa, Minnesota 55956.

Registration: eventbrite.com/e/bend-and-bloom-yoga-among-the-flowers-registration-675394492107.