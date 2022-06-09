Earning your job every day is how you rise above tough times

Dear Dave,

Our company is experiencing some economic challenges, which is causing a great deal of fear among employees and my fellow managers. My company is currently assessing all employees and the work they do to determine which jobs are critical and which employees should stay. The problem is that most of the employees feel they are entitled to keep their job simply because the company owes them employment. I believe the best workers should remain employed, not those who “slide by.” The stress levels are high. Your thoughts?

— M

Dear M,

I agree with you. I think tough times call for tough measures. For several years now – like never before – all companies are looking at the worth of jobs and the contributions of the employees to determine who adds true value and effectiveness and who “does next to nothing.” Unfortunately, companies need employees so bad right now that they are hiring people that they would not ordinarily bring on board. If they can breathe and fog a mirror, they will be hired.

My greatest concern is when companies only use tenure (years of service) or favoritism when making choices about keeping people. I will get hate mail for this, but I think you need to be a dedicated, effective worker and earn your job every day, and those that do should be kept on the payroll, and those that don’t should be let go.

I can hear the dialogue now: “Look at ol’ Leonard: He hasn’t done one single thing all day.” Second employee: “Yea, but he has 36 years with the company and that must mean a lot."

Well, Leonard sure enough kept his job for all of those years and he has become an expert at flying below the radar and not making any noise or causing any trouble. I’ll bet ol’ Leonard is counting the days to retirement and is busy looking busy until he retires.

No free lunch

Unless you are a contracted worker, all employees are “at will” employees, meaning, they can leave when they want to and companies can dismiss them when they want. “Employment at will” means that an employee can be terminated at any time without any reason. It also means that an employee can quit without reason. This arrangement seems to work best.

Entitlement means people (workers) believe that they are worthy of a certain level of respect and rewards, and they are determined to get those things, no matter what. But as my dad always said, “It’s not what you say, it’s what you do that counts.” In short, you need to prove your worth all day, every day. Good managers know who contributes and who does not.

Accordingly, no one owes anyone anything. Neither the company nor the employee should sense a superiority or any kind of entitlement when considering the work to be done, who should be doing it, and how long the employment relationship lasts. These things are management basics and don’t forget you managers are being measured too.

Companies want productivity, profits, and survival. Workers want pay and benefits, long-term employment, and meaningful jobs. However, the needs of companies may – in reality – come first because upper management may have to make strategically critical decisions about jobs and survival and, sadly, they may have to displace (I don’t like that word) even productive workers.

Breaking the entitlement cycle

It’s no small wonder that organizations want less “entitled employees” – those who believe they will always have a job until retirement regardless of what they produce, or even those who believe the company owes them an annual raise or a promotion because of seniority, not demonstrated competence. Simply, employees must not dream up some wish list of entitlement goodies based on the fact that they show up for work on time each day.

Accordingly, organizations must hire more “accountable employees” – those who believe that their position is only justified as long as they contribute valuable work that serves the customer and the company. The term, “mission driven” has become popular in the business lexicon. And if you and your employees are motivated by the mission of your company, that is a great sign.

I think some work cultures are a breeding ground for entitlement thinking. If a culture of non-accountability pervades within an organization, the manager has a tough challenge, because sloppy work can be considered acceptable. This is both a hiring problem and a management problem. And it certainly becomes a problem when new hires start their first day of work. There will be pressure put on the new employees to not “tip the boat” and walk the line of entitlement.

Managers: If you want accountability, responsibility, and results, then you must demonstrate that you are accountable, and responsible yourself. Your actions will speak louder than your words, so lead by example. Then, insist on the same from your workers.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.