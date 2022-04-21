Easy answers are not always the best answers

Why do people always take the easy way when facing challenging situations? When my fellow managers and I meet to try and solve problems, we always seem to want to find answers that are easy to use but may not be the best answers to really take care of things. You wouldn’t believe the looks I get when I say something like, “Maybe we should look into this problem a bit more.” I am considered a traitor. Ideas?

I don’t believe people look for the hardest way to do things, but difficult challenges may require difficult questions, answers, and responses. And because of these requirements, it is not uncommon for people to choose the easiest path to finding and using solutions that neither stand the test of time nor fully take care of the problems at hand.

We should not, however, seek the hardest way to do things, believing that solution difficulty equates to finding the best answers. Often problems can be handled easily, and we should seek effective solutions that are the least difficult to understand, buy-into, and implement. It would be nonsense to complicate things, simply because we may believe there are no simple solutions. Often there are.

Two weeks ago, I defined “Groupthink” and the flaws associated with not thinking things through enough before making decisions. Fundamentally, we are told that we – as individual workers and managers – should seek efficiency (often fast, cheap, and easy) but efficiency does not always equate to success. We live in an age that thrives on and worships speed, and we become victims of quick closure at any cost, which often means fast responses that do not fully take care of things.

Good is not great

Efficiency is doing things right, but effectiveness is doing the right things right. In short, when you implement a new solution, it is likely to make things more efficient. However, if you do not properly align the people, processes, resources, and technology, it is unlikely you will make your business more effective and make your problems go away.

A company should seize the opportunity to fully examine and redesign their business processes to make sure they are both efficient and effective, given the new and projected demands of any company in a very turbulent and competitive economic environment. Asking tough questions may not make you popular, but it may help you save your company.

The battle cry of “doing more with less” has also produced a profound impact in the way we work and solve problems, because funds have dried up and headcounts have shrunk. This has caused companies to seek quick solutions that are passable, but not always optimal. I have learned to believe that “excellence must truly be excellent.” However, you cannot produce excellence if you and your fellow managers will accept shoddy results as greatness.

To make things worse, our need for speed and quick solutions – versus best approaches and responses – becomes part of the culture and may even be rewarded by management. There becomes a fondness and admiration for “any answers in a hurry.” This may even mean that careful planning gives way to speed of planning and appropriate actions have given way to “Go ahead and do whatever you think; just don’t get caught.”

Measuring effectiveness

So, how does a company determine whether they are truly operating effectively? According to one of my management colleagues, who hates sloppy decisions and actions, there are several key indicators that, if not addressed, could be damaging to a business’s health, image, and bottom line:



Lousy customer service: A high number of complaints and overall poor customer satisfaction and relationships.



A high number of complaints and overall poor customer satisfaction and relationships. Noncompliance: Difficulty in meeting procedural requirements and agreements.



Difficulty in meeting procedural requirements and agreements. Persistent budget disasters: Consistently misusing and missing budgets.



Consistently misusing and missing budgets. Disastrous cost containment: Difficulty in minimizing costs and remaining competitive.



Difficulty in minimizing costs and remaining competitive. Rapid employee turnover: High unplanned turnover and the loss of the best employees.

What to do

As a manager, you should examine your current processes to eliminate activities that add no value whatsoever and then identify opportunities to redesign and streamline the processes that will work best for you. Try to convince your management colleagues that appropriate and necessary changes may strengthen efficiency and effectiveness and result in the ability to fully solve problems.

Explain to your colleagues that if things are not fully taken care of, the problems will re-emerge and may be more devastating later. Sell the fact that nagging problems may require challenging, even difficult, responses but the end-result is well worth the costs. I would assert that the company and management can pay now or pay more later.

When you meet, ask the tough questions that may make people uneasy but are revealing and necessary to fully solve problems, or to exploit opportunities. You may not always make friends, but you may help the company survive and prosper.

Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.