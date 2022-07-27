SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
Eating your way across the Olmsted County Fair

With the Olmsted County Fair underway this week, here are some popular food items to put on your carnival food to-eat list.

20220726.BokiFoodStand.jpg
Boki's European Street Food is one of the newest food stands people can find in Rochester at the Olmsted County Fair on July 27, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
July 27, 2022 11:12 AM
ROCHESTER — Nothing says middle of summer like the local county fair. The mixed smells in the air of novelty products for sale, animals being moved from one point to another, and fried food with a fine taste.

This year’s Olmsted County Fair has many fair food standards, but the fair provides these vendors the opportunity to meet many new customers.

Here are three food vendors at the Olmsted County Fair with food that everyone should give a try this year.

Jersey Jo’s Cheesesteak 

A local restaurant that opened a few years back in Rochester, Jersey Jo’s has their food truck located on the north end of the fair grounds.

Available to purchase are Jersey Jo’s traditional and chicken cheesesteak sandwiches among other items. Haron Phillips, son of owner Joe Phillips, talked about sharing the cheesesteaks at local county fairs with first time customers.

“We've had a lot of new people coming in because we have a wide variety of options. We also have a veggie sub for vegetarian things and just recently, we got food for dysphagia people,” said Phillips.

20220726.JerseyJosCheesesteak.jpg
Jersey Jo's famous cheesesteak that can be found at the Olmsted County Fair on July 26, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

The variety of food options at the fair helps draw in more customers for the Jersey Jo’s food truck. Cheesesteaks with steak or chicken are sold for $10 and seasoned fries $5.

El Carambas Street Tacos

El Carambas has two food stands set up at the fair this year with one on both the north and south ends of the fair grounds. The most popular items people snag to eat from El Carambas food stands, according to owner Eddy Campos, are the street tacos along with enchiladas and walking tacos.

El Caramabas has been at the Olmsted County Fair each year since 2008, and for Campos it's a wonderful tradition for his business to keep introducing his food to new customers.

“What I enjoy the most is the people. A lot of the vendors are here the whole week just to meet the new people and talking to the kids and people walking by that want to try your food. They keep coming back. They love it. It's really good Mexican food,” said Campos.

20220726.CamparsFoodStand.jpg
Eddy Campos, center, with Danny Garica, left, and Paola Sanchez are ready to serve fairgoers street tacos, walking tacos and enchiladas for the 14th straight year at the Olmsted County Fair on July 26, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Street Tacos are served with diced chicken or steak. They can also be added with many toppings such as tomatoes, onions, and hot sauce with a serving of three per order and a side of tortilla chips and salsa.

Cheese Curds

Places to purchase cheese curds are nearly as prevalent as games and rides at the fair. But the most popular may be located directly in the center of the fairgrounds, run by 20-year vendor veteran Richard Daley.

The stand has four types of curds available; original, ranch, garlic, and the most popular and Daley’s personal favorite, Cajun.

“People think it's hot and spicy when it's really not. It's very easy to get that look on someone’s face once they get a taste of one. It just reads, ‘Oh, that's good,’” said Daley on people trying the Cajun curd for the first time.

20220726.CurdsBuckett.jpg
A fairgoer showcase his variety cheese curd bucket for his family with all four flavors from Richard Daley's stand at the Olmsted County Fair on July 26, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Daley shared that the Cajun curds were featured at the Minnesota State Fair last year as well as North Dakota’s State Fair.

Cheese curds can be bought for $8 for one flavor or $18.25 for a bucket that comes with all four flavors available.

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
