Eco-friendly cosmetologist re-launches Rochester salon

ROCHESTER — After taking a year-and-a-half hiatus, a Rochester cosmetologist with an environmentally friendly approach is back with a new salon space.

Patty Brown is relaunching Patty Brown Hair Design this week on Feb. 7, 2023. Her new location is inside Billa's Salon Suites at 2630 South Broadway.

While she specializes in color, Brown offers a full slate of hair services as well as waxing/hair removal.

While the address is new, her mission to provide a full slate of hair service in an ecologically positive way is the same as before.

“I was trying to have a more sustainable salon and, and, and the business was going really well. Then I took the time off to concentrate on my health,” she explained. “Now I’m feeling really great, so I decided to reopen.”

Brown’s eco approach to hair care started many years ago, when she started looking for coloring products with less chemicals to better protect her clients and herself. That led to the discovery of more effective and safer products, many of which are made in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Eventually, she became certified as a Green Circle Salon . Green Circle is a Canadian-based organization that works with salons to be more sustainable by recycling salon-specific waste such as foil used in hair coloring. Brown also sends hair clippings to Green Circle to be organically composted or used to make products to help clean up oil spills.

“We're trying to get away from products that are not only harmful for us, but also harmful for the environment,” said Brown. “Once you see it, you can't unsee it. … I’m just trying to look after and clean up after myself.”