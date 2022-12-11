SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Elgin’s first coffee and music lounge shepherds in customers to learn more about jazz

Elgin has a new coffee shop in town and it also serves as a music lounge where people can listen to and bring in their own records to be played.

IMG_1330.jpg
A family enters Jazz Shepherd for the first time for lunch, soaking in the excitement of having a coffee shop in Elgin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
December 11, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ELGIN — Elgin’s newest business, Jazz Shepherd, may be the place for you to relax with a cup of coffee and listen to any jazz record spanning all the way back to the genre’s inception in the 1910s.

Daniel VanEijl, has been collecting records since 1991 and has “shepherded” in over 14,000 vinyl records in the last 31 years. The name Jazz Shepherd comes from VanEijl titling himself “a shepherd of records”.

VanEijl has also spent the better part of a quarter century as a DJ. With a vast record collection — and DJ gigs becoming less frequent due to COVID-19 — VanEijl needed to find a new home for his collection and share it with people.

“The idea was I needed to have a cafe where I was going to play my records, hang out with people's music and talk about music,” said VanEijl. “We originally planned not to be in a small town, but because we own the building we jumped into opening in Elgin.”

IMG_1336.jpg
Daniel VanEijl, owner of Jazz Shepherd, stands in front of a glass case that houses some of his most prized records he has collected over the last 30 years, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Elgin.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Previous to Jazz Shepherd’s opening, VanEijl’s brother, David, had used the space as a T-shirt printing company. Now the space has been revitalized for lounging and comfort to listen to music and build a community.

ADVERTISEMENT

VanEijl believes that jazz has lost its original niche of catering to all music lovers and become more known as a sophisticated genre that “music snobs” look over people as fans of. Jazz Shepherd will break down that barrier and become an embassy of making jazz enjoyable for everyone, he said.

“Often they're people playing the most difficult slices of jazz because they want to be seen as sophisticated. The music was the pop music of America for a long time. I want to make it accessible if you have fun, enjoy listening to jazz and feel wonderful, that kind of being an ambassador for now,” said VanEijl.

IMG_1332.jpg
The turn table and laptop set up at Jazz Shepherd allows for easy convenience for owner Daniel VanEijl to serve coffee and meals and switch up records for customers in Elgin. The Jazz Shepherd is pictured Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Not only can customers at Jazz Shepherd pick out one of the 14,000 records on shelves to listen to, but they are also encouraged to bring in their own music if they’d like to listen to it on the turntable setup.

Jazz Shepherd will host its holiday and grand opening party on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. VanEijl plans to DJ the event himself, giving himself a break from the day-to-day work he has been doing since opening on Nov. 28.

“I'm getting my sea legs on me because I'm working 12 hour days. I’m pretty exhausted so it’ll be nice to have a break. I'm hoping to start DJ-ing here on Friday nights.”

With the jazz music comes a personal touch as well, as VanEijl and his wife, Cathy, take the time to chat and check in with anyone who walks through their doors. Especially the ecstatic people of Elgin who are just happy to have a coffee shop in town.

IMG_1326.jpg
Just a few of many shelves that house Dan VenEijl 14,000 records. These shelves show jazz records categorized by record label and year.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin.

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
christmas anonymous
Local
Christmas Anonymous brings holiday cheer to families in need
For the 66th year, Christmas Anonymous volunteers helped over 500 Olmsted County families shop for toys and clothes Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
December 10, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
council online.jpg
Local
Rochester council will consider livestream change for meetings
City staff is suggesting an end to providing live video of meetings on government-access channels provided by the city’s two cable providers, Spectrum on channel 180 and Metronet on channel 80.
December 10, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
When end-of-life issues come to the workplace, find compassion
Columnist Kristen Asleson says a coworker who becomes sick can impact the whole company.
December 10, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Answer Man logo
Local
Answer man tackles the case of the missing weather man
Where is KTTC's Nick Jansen?
December 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man