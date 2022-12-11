Elgin’s first coffee and music lounge shepherds in customers to learn more about jazz

ELGIN — Elgin’s newest business, Jazz Shepherd, may be the place for you to relax with a cup of coffee and listen to any jazz record spanning all the way back to the genre’s inception in the 1910s.

Daniel VanEijl, has been collecting records since 1991 and has “shepherded” in over 14,000 vinyl records in the last 31 years. The name Jazz Shepherd comes from VanEijl titling himself “a shepherd of records”.

VanEijl has also spent the better part of a quarter century as a DJ. With a vast record collection — and DJ gigs becoming less frequent due to COVID-19 — VanEijl needed to find a new home for his collection and share it with people.

“The idea was I needed to have a cafe where I was going to play my records, hang out with people's music and talk about music,” said VanEijl. “We originally planned not to be in a small town, but because we own the building we jumped into opening in Elgin.”

Daniel VanEijl, owner of Jazz Shepherd, stands in front of a glass case that houses some of his most prized records he has collected over the last 30 years, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Previous to Jazz Shepherd’s opening, VanEijl’s brother, David, had used the space as a T-shirt printing company. Now the space has been revitalized for lounging and comfort to listen to music and build a community.

VanEijl believes that jazz has lost its original niche of catering to all music lovers and become more known as a sophisticated genre that “music snobs” look over people as fans of. Jazz Shepherd will break down that barrier and become an embassy of making jazz enjoyable for everyone, he said.

“Often they're people playing the most difficult slices of jazz because they want to be seen as sophisticated. The music was the pop music of America for a long time. I want to make it accessible if you have fun, enjoy listening to jazz and feel wonderful, that kind of being an ambassador for now,” said VanEijl.

The turn table and laptop set up at Jazz Shepherd allows for easy convenience for owner Daniel VanEijl to serve coffee and meals and switch up records for customers in Elgin. The Jazz Shepherd is pictured Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Not only can customers at Jazz Shepherd pick out one of the 14,000 records on shelves to listen to, but they are also encouraged to bring in their own music if they’d like to listen to it on the turntable setup.

Jazz Shepherd will host its holiday and grand opening party on Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 11 a.m. VanEijl plans to DJ the event himself, giving himself a break from the day-to-day work he has been doing since opening on Nov. 28.

“I'm getting my sea legs on me because I'm working 12 hour days. I’m pretty exhausted so it’ll be nice to have a break. I'm hoping to start DJ-ing here on Friday nights.”

With the jazz music comes a personal touch as well, as VanEijl and his wife, Cathy, take the time to chat and check in with anyone who walks through their doors. Especially the ecstatic people of Elgin who are just happy to have a coffee shop in town.