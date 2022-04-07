Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 7
Empty downtown bar spot to be transformed into event venue

Leah Driscoll and her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra, along with Ray Driscoll and Branden Monson have a vision for the former Top Shots/Fusion/R Bar space at 316 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester. The new business will be called LC’s Venue. The hope is to start hosting events in August or September.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 07, 2022 12:46 PM
ROCHESTER – A quartet of local entrepreneurs are transforming an empty downtown Rochester bar into a new event venue for weddings, parties, meetings and more.

Leah Driscoll and her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra, along with Ray Driscoll and Branden Monson, have a vision for the former Top Shots/Fusion/R Bar space at 316 S. Broadway. The new business will be called LC’s Venue.

“We're planning on transforming it into kind of an elegant space where one could have a wedding reception or even hold their wedding ceremony there. We could also host a bridal shower, a baby shower or a luncheon for any reason,” said Leah Driscoll. “Any kind of life event from a milestone birthday to a welcome home party to a graduation to a retirement, anything like that.”

The plan is to partner with “some very prominent Rochester caterers” and a local event planner to offer a full slate of à la carte services for people looking to put on a party, meeting or wedding, she explained.

LC’s Venue, which will be able to accommodate up to about 150 people, will also have a staffed, in-house bar to provide alcohol and bar service for events.

The hope is to start hosting events in August or September. The LC’s Venue calendar will start booking events on May 1.

What inspired the quartet to take on this project?

“We're all local from Rochester. We're all experienced, small business-owning families who decided to join together with a common goal. And we found where the need in Rochester is at this point,” said Driscoll. “So we found a common goal that we are all passionate about.”

This is a new direction for the empty, street-level space in the City Centre building, which was built by the late Rochester developer Joe Weis in 2010.

In 2010, that spot originally evolved in just days from an empty shell with concrete walls and a sand floor into the then-new Top Shots billiards bar in the City Centre building on South Broadway.

Tops Shots remained a hot downtown spot for years until it abruptly closed in April 2017 .

The Fusion lounge stepped into the space next for a short run, followed by time as the R Bar. It has been empty for a while.

The entire 45,000-square-foot City Centre complex was purchased in 2021 for $14 million as an investment by dermatologist in Modesto, California.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

