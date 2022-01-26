SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Energy grants are the funds that keep funding

Saving energy for are businesses, especially nonprofits, helps free funds for their mission of helping the community.

01 Channel One Regional Food Bank
Evelyn Brickley, shopping support and stocking volunteer, grabs items to stock from the warehouse at Channel One Regional Food Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Channel One received a Clean Energy Resource Teams grant that will help them fund energy-efficient lighting and reduce the food bank's utility bills going forward.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
January 26, 2022 12:18 PM
ROCHESTER — Thirty-one thousand dollars might not seem like much, but spent the right way, it can help dozens – hundreds – be more efficient with their money and electricity.

"It’s a grant that helps us be as energy efficient as possible, and will save us money in the long run," said Jessica Sund, director of development and communications at Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.

Sund referred to a recent grant of $3,550 Channel One received from the Clean Energy Resource Teams – CERT – to help fund a project for more energy-efficient lighting at its warehouse and store in Rochester.

CERT funded 74 projects across the state for 2022, eight of those are located in Southeast Minnesota totaling $31,000.

Since 2006, CERT has funded 467 projects across Minnesota for a total of $1.6 million.

In St. Charles, a $5,000 CERT grant will help keep customers warm in the winter and cool in the summer while saving money and energy for Hometown Resource Center, a thrift store and food shelf that benefits the community.

Tom Parlin, executive director at Hometown Resource Center, said his organization is using the CERT grant in conjunction with a grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to pay for a new HVAC system for the thrift store and a new air conditioner for the food shelf side of the business.

"We were way overdue to replace the old system," Parlin said, adding that the old HVAC in the building was installed in 1986. "It's still working, but not efficiently. We’re put in a 96% efficient furnace. The old furnace is not that efficient."

Like with Channel One, Parlin said once the work is done, Hometown Resource Center will benefit every month from lower utility bills. That savings can go to buying more food to serve those in need.

02 Channel One Regional Food Bank
A row of food items in the warehouse at Channel One Regional Food Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Channel One received a Clean Energy Resource Teams grant that will help them fund energy-efficient lighting and reduce the food bank's utility bills going forward.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"We had to replace this furnace anyway," Parlin said. "But the monthly bills, certainly our utilities will go down with an efficient system like that. And that frees up our money to serve people in our community."

The food shelf serves approximately 50 families – about 150 people – each month. Meanwhile, the thrift store, which helps fund the food shelf while also serving as a resource for emergency clothing and housewares for people who need them, sees about 200-300 customers a month, Parlin said.

Sund said Channel One worked with CERT to develop a list of projects that could help with energy efficiency, so the work at the food bank is far from done.

"The list includes thermostats, the roof, wall insulation, ceiling fans, fixtures," Sund said. "Our grant writer is looking at where we can get funding from. We definitely are on the lookout for any grants to help us be more efficient."

CERT Seed Grants for SE MN

  • City of Houston: $2,500 for an electric vehicle charging station.
  • Northcountry Cooperative Foundation: $5,000 to conduct energy efficiency assessments of manufactured homes in communities including Rochester and Cannon Falls.
  • Project FINE in Winona: $4,950 to fund energy efficiency outreach to refugee and immigrant populations, $5,000 for a program to provide information to refugees and immigrants about energy bills and ways to improve the energy efficiency.
  • Rethos: Places Reimagined: $5,000 to fund videos that will help owners of older homes, particularly in the Winona area, understand how to improve efficiency through weatherization.
  • SEMCAC: $5,000 to fund a program for weatherization of homes.
