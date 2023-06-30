Engineering report urges city to allow residents to return to Rochester Towers

ROCHESTER — Following a month of repairs, engineers are calling Rochester Towers condominiums “currently safe” for occupancy in a report with dramatic photos of crumbling concrete columns whittled away with extensive erosion.

“In our professional opinion and based on the current information, the building structure in its current condition, with shoring and reinforcement measures that have been implemented to support Column B-8, Column E-8, and the ramp entrance slab is safe,” stated the report by Minnetonka-based Encompass engineering consultants.

Encompass submitted the 49-page report to the City of Rochester Thursday evening.

About 180 residents of the 15-story condominium tower at 207 Fifth Ave. SW. were abruptly evacuated on June 2, 2023, when an inspection found structural problems and deemed it unsafe for occupation. The residents have been living in hotels and with family or friends since.

Emergency shoring stabilized the building in the hours after the discovery of the problems and now further repairs has rendered most of the 90 units safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

About nine units have column “shoring” inside and Encompass recommends that they not be re-occupied. Two other units have windows removed and are not recommended to be occupied before the windows are installed.

“City teammates are reviewing the documents at this time. A decision on the partial occupancy request is expected within 5 business days," according to a statement released by the city.

The extensive engineering report detailed the discovery of the structural problems at the Rochester Towers, its evacuation, the emergency shoring work to stabilize the building and what repairs have been made for the structure to be safe for partial occupancy.

In a June 29, 2023, engineering report submitted to the City of Rochester, this image shows a damaged concrete column in the Rochester Towers building. Contributed

It provided a timeline for the discovery of the 54-year-old tower’s structural problems.



In the Fall of 2022, the Rochester Towers Homeowners Association contracted Building Restoration Corp. to replace sealant around windows. Encompass was hired to “provide periodic observations of the sealant application.”



Work stopped during the winter months and resumed in the Spring of 2023.



BRC workers discovered what they believed to be “localized concrete deterioration at exposed concrete columns” in May.



During the week of May 29, 2023, BRC workers were attempting to repair the concrete columns and “subsequently discovered extensive concrete deterioration at the first repair location. BRC notified the Owner and Encompass and the need for structural concrete repairs was identified.”



On the morning of June 2, 2023, BRC workers reported to Encompass “that they believed that the repair location on the 2nd floor of a column on the west elevation had moved.”



Encompass inspected the concrete column at approximately 1 p.m. “Removal of the interior drywall revealed that concrete cracking and deterioration extended inward into the column, indicating substantial concrete section loss. Encompass confirmed that column reinforcement movement occurred, as evidenced by bowing of the exposed vertical reinforcement, failure of corroded horizontal ties, and crack propagation in the concrete column that was previously concealed by windows and wall framing.”

Encompass determined that the remaining concrete was “overstressed” and “unstable.” That was reported to the Homeowners Association and city staff on site. The building was “deemed unsafe.”

In a June 29, 2023, engineering report submitted to the City of Rochester, this image shows concrete separation on the exterior of the Rochester Towers building. Contributed

The report described the corrosion of the concrete columns as “indicative of prolonged exposure of reinforcement to moisture. Over time, corrosion of concrete reinforcement results in expansive forces within concrete that results in concrete cracks and spalls.”

Two of the damaged columns had received concrete patches in the past. “The presence of a patch material at each location is evident by the varying material color and aggregate size.”

Full report: