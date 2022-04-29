SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Business

Eric Linningham is bringing breakfast food on wheels to Rochester with Merge Craft Food

Thanks to help from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Linningham will open a food truck unlike any other in Rochester to kick off the summer.

20220428.LinninghamHeadshot.JPG
Eric Linningham, owner of Merge Craft Food, will be out on Rochester streets soon serving breakfast food for all who crave it.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
April 29, 2022 03:58 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Eric Linningham dreamed of bringing his own spin on the food truck to Rochester when he moved to the Med City in late 2019.

Come June 3, Linningham, a transplant from Kansas City, Mo., will see that dream come true. Merge Craft Food, Linningham's food truck, will serve breakfast food, a new culinary option for Rochester.

“Breakfast is my favorite meal and everybody enjoys brunch. That was my inspiration behind it,” said Linngham on why he chose to make his food truck breakfast-based. "I also saw a void in this area. I love taco trucks; I eat them all the time, but there's not many trucks looking to do something different, that helped push me over the edge, like go full force with it.”

Prior to his arrival in Rochester, Linningham spent two years owning and operating his own catering business. In addition to that, he has over 10 years experience working in the culinary field as a cook and executive chef creating his own dishes. Now with the menu items all cooked by Linningham, he is excited to share his culinary skills with the Rochester community.

Read more from Theodore
20220428.ChannelOneShelves.JPG
Business
Hy-Vee fundraiser is helping food shelf inventories remained stocked during inflation period
Food prices keep rising everywhere and Hy-Vee has launched a fundraiser to make sure food banks across their service areas don't have their shelves going bare with Food Bank Fridays.
April 29, 2022 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
20222804WindProject.PNG
Business
Dodge County Wind proposing turbine project for 2023
A new wind turbine project could be starting near Claremont this time next year. Here is what information is available prior to the public hearing on May 10
April 28, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
ross-headshot.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Winona never had a beauty store for multicultural hair needs, Vineka Ross is changing that
Winona will soon have it's first ever multicultural beauty store open this summer as local resident Vineka Ross is working to make hair products available for everyone's needs in town.
April 27, 2022 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Load More

“I've been fortunate to work for and with a lot of great chefs. But it's always different when you get to put your own ideas out there and put your own stamp on things that come from you,” Linningham said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the breakfast foods Linningham plans to include on his menu are pancakes, eggs and hash browns, biscuits and gravy, and a brisket breakfast burrito. Drinks that typically accompany a breakfast meal will also be available such as apple, orange, and cranberry juice. When it comes to coffee, Linningham hopes to partner with a local coffee shop to serve some of the best coffee available to the Rochester community.

Although Linningham is still fairly new to Rochester, he has been a part of Small Business Association bureaus throughout his career. Currently, Linningham has received assistance from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation's Prosperity Initiative mentorship program.

Maddy Fisher explained how the program works to help clients like Linningham.

“I had heard about Eric because he was interested in getting a loan with us, and he had gotten in touch with some of the folks with the Small Business Development Center. He was looking for a longer term mentorship with somebody to really help him as he was getting the startup off the ground," Fisher said.

She said Tim Shea, who is Linningham's coach, meets with him every other week to talk about how things are going, and to get Eric connected to any other resources he needs.

Linningham said the connections and resources available to him from the Prosperity Initiative have been helpful.

“I really appreciate that it didn't slow down once I moved to a different state. Whether it's building up clientele, social media presence, or just managing taxes, all that good stuff. It's also good for building relationships, gaining resources and just people who are in the industry to help you,” said Linningham.

Merge Craft Food has done events a few weekends already where Linningham has parked the truck for popup service. This Sunday, Merge Craft Food will be at Thesis Beer Project from noon to 2 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

20220428.MergeCraftFoodtruck.JPG
Merge Craft Food will be having pop up days in May before launching their Opening Day on June 3
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSEXCLUSIVE
What to read next
HUD visit.jpg
Local
HUD official touts local actions to fight homelessness
Regional administrator praises Olmsted County and Rochester participation in national House America effort.
April 29, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County lifting seasonal load restrictions
The change starts Monday.
April 29, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
4b0a6a45b87f5d210b69db248d733384.jpg
Local
Silver Lake planning effort is seeking online community comment through survey, interactive map
Residents are being asked to weigh in with thoughts regarding park amenities and potential updates
April 29, 2022 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
160954325_485754155890983_1304975354858323558_n.jpg
Local
New 1st district GOP chairman is a 19-year-old recent Albert Lea high school graduate
Aaron Farris began his involvement in GOP politics when he was 14.
April 29, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle