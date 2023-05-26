99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Escaping surprise demolition opens the door for new Unraveled adventures in Rochester

Unraveled Escape Rooms, owned by Ryan and Jackie Steiner, is escaping the demolition of the former Rochester Bread Co. building at 300 11th Ave. NW by moving north to 4921 W. Frontage Road NW.

20180611-507-unraveled-escape-21.jpg
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The latest caper for Rochester’s Unraveled Escape Rooms is leading to new thrills in a new location.

Unraveled, owned by Ryan and Jackie Steiner, is escaping the demolition of the former Rochester Bread Co. building at 300 11th Ave. NW by moving north to the Slumberland complex at 4921 W. Frontage Road NW. Unraveled will be located on the south side of the building, which is located near the Rochester Mazda dealership.

In an unexpected plot twist, this surprise move will allow Unraveled to grow.

The Steiners plan to open in the new location in early June. The 4,400-square-foot space is larger than the current Unraveled space in the doomed Rochester Bread building.

“We were running out of space here. We're going to redo all of our escape rooms. Plus, instead of three we're gonna have four in the new location,” said Ryan Steiner. “It was kind of a shock, but it seems like it was kind of meant to be. Being forced to move is kind of the perfect opportunity to refresh everything. I think it's going to be a good thing.”

They launched Unraveled in December 2016. Their escape rooms soon attracted a loyal following. The plan had been to create new rooms in 2020, but the pandemic put that on hold. This move opened the door for new rooms.

The new incarnation of Unraveled will first offer thrill-seekers a chance to escape King Tut’s Tomb.

That adventure will soon be followed by the addition of three other scenarios — 007 Bond’s Betrayal, Superhero Showdown and Ragnarok.

Unravel operates with a team of five on staff. Steiner hopes that number will grow in the new location, possibly up to seven employees.

Attach49885_20230519_092225.jpg
Unraveled Escape Rooms, owned by Ryan and Jackie Steiner, is escaping the demolition of the former Rochester Bread Co. building at 300 11th Ave. NW by moving north to 4921 W. Frontage Road NW. The first room to open in the new location will be King Tut's Tomb.
Submitted
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
