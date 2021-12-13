Every GOAT has unending drive to be better

Do you know what makes someone worthy of the title "greatest of all time," or GOAT?

It's so much more than natural talent, excellent coaching or dumb luck.

No, it's the constant effort to improve. Even those at the top of their game must keep getting better, no matter how many victories they have amassed.

And this isn't just confined to sports. The GOAT designation can be applied to every kind of occupation.

One example that comes to mind quickly is Tom Brady, superstar quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, formerly of the New England Patriots. He was recently interviewed in the Wall Street Journal Magazine, and talked about how he strives to get better every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, he was asked "What's one thing you have too much of?" Brady answered: "I have too many people who tell me too many nice things. I feel like I need more critical evaluation of certain things. So many people want to try and please me. A lot of people don't want to let me down. But it's nice to get a real straight, truthful answer."

Like Brady, I realize that the only way to get better is with honest feedback. The amazing thing about Brady is that he is already the GOAT and yet he wants to get better. He knows that if you want to be great, you must continue to improve.

Look at the greats in all sports, from Michael Jordan in basketball to Serena Williams in tennis and Wayne Gretzky in hockey -- they all tried to improve every day and season. Jordan picked something to work on during each off-season to be better at the following year, be it rebounding, three-point shooting or defense. How many times have you heard an athlete say they are just focused on getting better every day?

It's much the same in business. Look at Warren Buffett, investment genius and one of the world's richest people. At age 91, he is still trying to get better every day. He has no intention of slowing down.

As Will Rogers said, "Even if you are on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there."

Complacency is death. Even if you're doing the right thing, if you're not moving forward and getting better, you'll get run over. The competition will overtake you.

Elon Musk is another example. From electric cars to outer space, Musk just keeps reaching further and further -- and now his SpaceX company has been ranked as the second most valuable private company in the world.

Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart offered this philosophy: "You should never accept what can be offered to you if you feel it can be improved." She has plenty of experience with improving all sorts of everyday items.

ADVERTISEMENT

You don't have to look far to find examples of people who have achieved success and outperformed even their seemingly impossible ambitions. Somehow, they find the inspiration or the courage to take the next step. They may not become the GOAT, but they don't quit just because they've had a little success. Half the fun is in the pursuit of greatness.

Every day is a chance to be better than the day before. We can always make room in our lives to get better, whether that means improving our health, our finances or our personal relationships. Even if we think things are perfect, there's likely an area or two where we could put in a little extra work. That's not to say that self-improvement is always easy: It's not.

We didn't invent this concept. I daresay humanity would still be living as it did in prehistoric times had our ancestors not tried constantly to improve their lot.

A hundred years ago, who would have imagined the innovations in communication, transportation, medicine and so many other parts of our lives. A hundred years from now, who knows?

Mackay's Moral: If it ain't broke, you can still fix it.

Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times best-seller "Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive." He can be reached at www.harveymackay.com , by emailing harvey@mackay.com or by writing him at MackayMitchell Envelope Co., 2100 Elm St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.