'Everything is fresh' at 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen's new location in Rochester

ROCHESTER — 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen held a soft opening in Rochester on May 9. The restaurant is the third southeastern Minnesota location for the family-owned chain.

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen’s original location in Austin was opened in 2017 by co-owner Israel Gonzalez and his family. Since then, Gonzalez with the help of his sister and dad have opened two more restaurants, one in Albert Lea and now Rochester.

Before owning his own restaurants, Gonzalez worked at his grandma's restaurant in California. He’s lived a little bit of everywhere before finally settling in Minnesota where his parents were. Although he never dreamed he would own a restaurant, he has thoroughly enjoyed the last six years.

“We’ve had the lease for about a year, and we’ve faced a few setbacks like staffing, permits and equipment back order,” Gonzalez said. “We're taking it slow. We haven’t advertised yet, but did a soft opening yesterday.”

Gonzalez’s dad and sister are directly involved with restaurant operations. His dad handles the logistics of the restaurant while his sister works on payroll. He has always been more involved with the design and construction aspects of the restaurant as well as management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzales was hoping to open in October or November, but those minor setbacks pushed the opening date nearly six months.

The only opening announcement 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen gave was a soft opening post to the Austin location’s Facebook page. Gonzales wanted to take the first few days slowly to work out any unforeseeable issues that might arise in the new location.

The limited restaurant space has prevented Gonzalez from bringing certain popular menu items like the mango sherbet to this new space, but most of the same menu items from the other locations are available. It might take an expansion into the building next door for Gonzalez to bring the homemade shaved ice and syrups to this location.

“The easy thing is to buy frozen ingredients,” Gonzalez said. “We make all of our items from scratch. We hand cut our tortilla chips, dice the tomatoes for salsa, marinate and dice our own chicken. Everything is fresh.”

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen specializes in quick service without sacrificing the quality. Gonzalez describes the menu items as “quality and simplistic.” Some of their most popular items are the barbacoa or dipping tacos, the one pound burritos and the fish and shrimp tacos.

Unlike most Mexican restaurants, 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen is about 70% take out and 30% dine-in. Prior to the pandemic, those numbers were reversed but Gonzalez and his staff have gotten used to the change.

Gonzalez also acquired a food truck for the restaurant that he hopes to get up and running in the near future to help with catering and other events in town. However, staffing remains the biggest hurdles for getting the food truck operational. Only one of the current employees is a new hire, the others have come from the restaurants in Austin or Albert Lea.

“Anyone is welcome to come in and check us out,” Gonzalez said. “We’re just excited to officially be open.”

ADVERTISEMENT