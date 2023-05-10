99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

'Everything is fresh' at 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen's new location in Rochester

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen opened it's third location near Barlow Plaza in Rochester on May 9.

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen, which has locations in Austin and Albert Lea, opened its third location near Barlow Plaza in Rochester. Pictured is owner, Israel Gonzalez on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Rochester location.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Today at 6:12 PM

ROCHESTER — 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen held a soft opening in Rochester on May 9. The restaurant is the third southeastern Minnesota location for the family-owned chain.

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen’s original location in Austin was opened in 2017 by co-owner Israel Gonzalez and his family. Since then, Gonzalez with the help of his sister and dad have opened two more restaurants, one in Albert Lea and now Rochester.

Before owning his own restaurants, Gonzalez worked at his grandma's restaurant in California. He’s lived a little bit of everywhere before finally settling in Minnesota where his parents were. Although he never dreamed he would own a restaurant, he has thoroughly enjoyed the last six years.

Find more news important to you

“We’ve had the lease for about a year, and we’ve faced a few setbacks like staffing, permits and equipment back order,” Gonzalez said. “We're taking it slow. We haven’t advertised yet, but did a soft opening yesterday.”

Gonzalez’s dad and sister are directly involved with restaurant operations. His dad handles the logistics of the restaurant while his sister works on payroll. He has always been more involved with the design and construction aspects of the restaurant as well as management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzales was hoping to open in October or November, but those minor setbacks pushed the opening date nearly six months.

The only opening announcement 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen gave was a soft opening post to the Austin location’s Facebook page. Gonzales wanted to take the first few days slowly to work out any unforeseeable issues that might arise in the new location.

The limited restaurant space has prevented Gonzalez from bringing certain popular menu items like the mango sherbet to this new space, but most of the same menu items from the other locations are available. It might take an expansion into the building next door for Gonzalez to bring the homemade shaved ice and syrups to this location.

“The easy thing is to buy frozen ingredients,” Gonzalez said. “We make all of our items from scratch. We hand cut our tortilla chips, dice the tomatoes for salsa, marinate and dice our own chicken. Everything is fresh.”

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen specializes in quick service without sacrificing the quality. Gonzalez describes the menu items as “quality and simplistic.” Some of their most popular items are the barbacoa or dipping tacos, the one pound burritos and the fish and shrimp tacos.

Unlike most Mexican restaurants, 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen is about 70% take out and 30% dine-in. Prior to the pandemic, those numbers were reversed but Gonzalez and his staff have gotten used to the change.

Gonzalez also acquired a food truck for the restaurant that he hopes to get up and running in the near future to help with catering and other events in town. However, staffing remains the biggest hurdles for getting the food truck operational. Only one of the current employees is a new hire, the others have come from the restaurants in Austin or Albert Lea.

“Anyone is welcome to come in and check us out,” Gonzalez said. “We’re just excited to officially be open.”

ADVERTISEMENT

1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen

1121 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

507-322-6009

1910fresh.com.

Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon recently joined the Brainerd Dispatch as a staff writer.
What To Read Next
Safe City Nights
Local
Rochester Police Department to host 6 Safe City Nights over the summer
May 10, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester community invited to event to discuss potential sports and recreation complex
May 10, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220816_115633.jpg
Health
Nucleus RadioPharma to become Two Discovery Square's second tenant
May 10, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes Softball
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 10, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis on May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Girtman steps down at Stewartville.DUP.299.jpg
Prep
Former Stewartville coach Girtman takes over as boys basketball coach at Century
May 10, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
Photos: Girls and boys Golf Invitational on May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott