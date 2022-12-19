Ex-Crenlo plant sold for $12.65 million

ROCHESTER — An Arizona-based real estate trust now has a pair of Med City industrial plants, after paying $12.65 million for the former Crenlo Engineered Cabs facility.

STORE Capital Corp., a net-lease real estate investment trust, purchased the 167,000-square-foot facility at 1600 Fourth Ave. NW plus nine acres of land on Dec. 7, 2022.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the Fourth Avenue property at $2.55 million for 2022-2023.

Crenlo stopped using the 59-year-old industrial complex in 2021. The long-time Rochester company shifted all of its production and design to its Plant #2 at 2501 Valleyhigh Drive NW.

The cab maker leases the Valleyhigh site from STORE Capital, which purchased that facility for $21.5 million in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not known what plans STORE Capital have for the Fourth Avenue industrial property.

STORE Capital Corp., a net-lease real estate investment trust based in Arizona, paid $12.65 million for the former Crenlo Engineered Cabs facility at 1600 Fourth Ave. NW on Dec. 7, 2022. The Crenlo Engineered Cabs building is seen from Third Avenue Northwest Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

STORE, which stands for Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, is invested in a real estate portfolio with more than 2,600 properties across the U.S. It typically leases out its properties, often to their former owners.

This sale is the latest action by Crenlo, which was enticed by a $1.25 million incentive package to remain in Rochester in 2021.

The city of Rochester, the State of Minnesota, Rochester Economic Development Inc. and Rochester Public Utilities put together the incentive package in April to convince Crenlo to remain in Rochester and retain at least 336 jobs for five years. The package included a pair of forgivable loans — $300,000 from Rochester’s Economic Development Fund and $450,000 from the state's Minnesota Investment Fund.

That package was put together after Crenlo's owner Angeles Equity Partners threatened to leave Rochester and told employees there was an offer to buy Plant #2, the Valleyhigh facility. As part of its strategy to remain in Rochester, Crenlo closed its 1600 Fourth Ave. NW facility.

Crenlo was founded in Rochester in 1951 by R.R. Cresswell, John Enblom and W.W. Lowther. The company's name is an amalgam of the first two letters of the last names of the three men who started it.

After decades of local ownership, it was sold to publicly owned Dover Diversified Inc. in 1999. In 2011, it was purchased by New York-based KPS Capital Partners. Angeles Equity purchased Crenlo from KPS in 2019.