Business

Exhibitor Magazine is moving its offices into a northwest Rochester complex

Exhibitor Media Group, known for its Exhibitor Magazine, has signed a lease to move from downtown Rochester into a 2,000-square-foot spot in the BV Suites center at 3625 10th Lane NW in late July.

Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The Exhibitor Media Group’s new address is in north Rochester, after more than 40 years as a downtown fixture.

Exhibitor, known for its Exhibitor Magazine covering the trade show land expo industry, announced in late June that the firm would be moving out of its downtown digs in the City Centre complex at 310 S. Broadway Ave.

With the help of Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson of Loam Commercial Real Estate , the firm has signed a lease to move into a 2,000-square-foot spot in the BV Suites center at 3625 10th Lane NW at the end of July.

BV Suites is located on the corner of 10th Place and 37th Street Northwest.

Exhibitor Media Group, founded by Lee Knight in 1982, had long had a footprint in downtown Rochester, first on the top floor of the Marquette/Associated Bank Building and then it moved in 2014 to a street-level office in the City Centre complex at 310 S. Broadway Ave.

In 2022, Mark Johnson acquired the company. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments and Featherlite Exhibits.

Johnson said he made the decision to move the Exhibitor office and its 28 Rochester employees to a space that better serves the needs of the firm. Part of that change entailed moving out of downtown.

“We're creating more of a flexible environment with ‘hoteling’ space for staff to pop in and use. We're trying to make sure we can accommodate what keeps employees today and what attracts top talent,” he said.

Exhibitor’s new Med City home, owned by Keith Collins, has been occupied by a variety of tenants in its 17 years.

Rick Emerson originally built the complex in 2006 to house his Classic Cuts salon.

Andy Mulholland purchased it in 2017 and revamped it into offices for his Handy Andy Real Estate Experts.

In 2019, Brian Bos purchased it as an office complex for his Media Manager consulting business.

Collins bought it in 2022 to use part of the 4,300-square-foot building for his Farmers Insurance Southern Minnesota team’s offices.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
