SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fabric and craft chain is tailoring an empty Rochester building to fit its needs

Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October to revamp a 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW in Rochester. That’s the Big Box space between Target and PetSmart that previously housed a Staples store.

20221019_125806.jpg
Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October 2022 to revamp a 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW in Rochester. That’s the Big Box space between Target and Petsmart that previously housed a Staples store.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 20, 2022 04:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Work is underway in northwest Rochester to craft a new look for an empty former office supplies store.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October to revamp the 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW.

That’s the Big Box space between Target and PetSmart that previously housed a Staples store until it abruptly closed in April 2020 . The office supply retailer had operated there since 2001 .

Also Read
Allison Gettings
Business
Red Wing Shoe Co. names fourth generation of Sweasy family as CEO
Red Wing Shoe Co. announced this week that company President Allison Gettings will add CEO to her titles in January. She is taking over the CEO duties from Mark Urdahl, who is retiring.
October 20, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
012021.N.RPB.brinkman1.JPG
Business
Longtime Rochester company is outgrowing its HQ and plans to expand
Custom Alarm is expanding its headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW to add a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse. Construction is expected to start yet this year with the goal of completing it by spring 2023.
October 18, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Joann chain sells crafting, decorating and sewing products. It also offers fashion and decorator fabrics as well as related notions, patterns, crafts, seasonal products and other merchandise. There are approximately 850 Joann stores in 49 states with 14 stores in Minnesota, including ones in Austin , Red Wing, Mankato and Rochester.

This marketplace project first surfaced in early August with a Rochester building permit stating, “A new Joann retail store is being built in the former Staples location.” The estimated value of the project was listed at $650,000 on that permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

More permits followed in late September and early October.

It’s unclear if this will be a second Rochester location or if the nearby Joann store on the frontage road at 5154 Highway 52 NE will move to the Marketplace Drive spot. Corporate representatives for Joann Fabrics have not yet responded to multiple requests for information about the project.

The current Joann store is tucked in between the Furniture Superstore and River Valley Power & Sport showroom.

The 5154 storefront was purchased by Wooden Properties of Rochester in 2018 for $3.66 million . The Wooden family, the people behind Wooden Properties, also own River Valley Power & Sport next door to the current Joann store.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERRETAILBUSINESS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Fall Fling Dancing.JPG
Community
PHOTOS: Fall Fling at the Waters on Mayowood on Oct. 20, 2022
Residents at the senior living community celebrated fall with music, bonfires and tasty treats on Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
October 20, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Owatonna man charged after decades old sexual assault accusations emerge
Cruz Corona, 57, is facing one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.
October 20, 2022 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County
Local
Photos: Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Oct. 20, 2022
Children and their families participated in various activities at Fall Fest at the History Center of Olmsted County on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
October 20, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Untitled design.png
Local
Houston's International Owl Center holding online auction this weekend
Items up for bid include children's owl art, a quilt, cookies and the opportunity to help band young Great Horned Owls.
October 20, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports