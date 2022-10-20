Fabric and craft chain is tailoring an empty Rochester building to fit its needs

ROCHESTER — Work is underway in northwest Rochester to craft a new look for an empty former office supplies store.

Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October to revamp the 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW.

That’s the Big Box space between Target and PetSmart that previously housed a Staples store until it abruptly closed in April 2020 . The office supply retailer had operated there since 2001 .

The Joann chain sells crafting, decorating and sewing products. It also offers fashion and decorator fabrics as well as related notions, patterns, crafts, seasonal products and other merchandise. There are approximately 850 Joann stores in 49 states with 14 stores in Minnesota, including ones in Austin , Red Wing, Mankato and Rochester.

This marketplace project first surfaced in early August with a Rochester building permit stating, “A new Joann retail store is being built in the former Staples location.” The estimated value of the project was listed at $650,000 on that permit.

More permits followed in late September and early October.

It’s unclear if this will be a second Rochester location or if the nearby Joann store on the frontage road at 5154 Highway 52 NE will move to the Marketplace Drive spot. Corporate representatives for Joann Fabrics have not yet responded to multiple requests for information about the project.

The current Joann store is tucked in between the Furniture Superstore and River Valley Power & Sport showroom.

The 5154 storefront was purchased by Wooden Properties of Rochester in 2018 for $3.66 million . The Wooden family, the people behind Wooden Properties, also own River Valley Power & Sport next door to the current Joann store.